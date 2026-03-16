Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Opposition Leaders Condemn Alleged Illegal Takeover of Raphael Tuju Property

The leaders made the remarks during an interdenominational church service held at Kitharani Grounds.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya Mar 16 – Leaders of the United Alternative Government have strongly condemned what they described as the invasion and unlawful possession of property belonging to former Cabinet minister Raphael Tuju, alleging the involvement of senior government officials.

The leaders made the remarks during an interdenominational church service held at Kitharani Grounds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Led by Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), the opposition coalition insisted that any action involving the disputed property must strictly follow legal procedures.

Gachagua argued that the President is the only authority who can mandate police to act in such a matter, and any directive must involve direct communication from the Head of State.

Gachagua also launched a sharp attack on William Ruto, accusing him of presiding over a struggling economy and focusing excessively on business ventures instead of governance.

According to the former deputy president, the President has allegedly expanded personal commercial interests across multiple sectors while key public services, including healthcare, continue to deteriorate.

Echoing similar sentiments, Eugene Wamalwa, leader of the Democratic Action Party–Kenya, accused the government of introducing controversial investors into the country.

Wamalwa claimed the administration had brought in a “corrupt influence similar to Adani,” alleging attempts to quietly reintroduce the investor through undisclosed arrangements.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo Musyoka, leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement–Kenya, also condemned the alleged land grabbing incident involving Tuju.

Musyoka called on authorities to follow proper legal channels in enforcing court orders and resolving property disputes.

He further stressed the importance of media independence, expressing confidence that the country’s institutions could be restored if reforms were implemented.

The leaders said the issue surrounding Tuju’s property highlights broader concerns about governance, rule of law, and the protection of private property rights in the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI arrests 3 suspects After Migori Armed Robbery

DCI said detectives from its Kuria East office, working jointly with officers from Kegonga Police Station, apprehended the suspects following the incident reported on...

3 minutes ago

Kenya

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya Rallies Behind Dr. Job Obwaka Amid Arrest in Nairobi

PSK described the arrest and denial of cash bail, despite the offence being legally bailable, as alarming and potential misuse of state power.

13 minutes ago

Top stories

KDF Chief Kahariri Awarded France’s Highest Military and Civilian Merit

Kahariri received the prestigious Legion of Honour on March 13 during a ceremony on board the French amphibious assault ship Dixmude.

42 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Begins Western Kenya Tour with Infrastructure Inspection

The President arrived in the county on Sunday evening where he toured the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion works at Kakamega Airstrip.

1 hour ago

World

Police Arrest 24 Members of A Suspected Unregistered Sect in Juja

The operation was carried out on Saturday at around 2:00 pm following a tip-off from the area assistant chief.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt Urged to Invest in Farm Mechanization to Boost Yields

Experts note that Kenya’s fertile highlands remain among the most productive agricultural regions globally.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Criticizes State House Budget, Pledges 80pc Cut if Elected

Matiang’i questioned why the presidency requires significantly more funding than key national institutions such as the Kenya National Trading Corporation.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Severe flooding kills 66 in Kenya, as heavy rains continue

Eleven people were rescued after a minibus taxi, known locally as a matatu, got stuck as water rose in Nairobi, according to the Kenya...

2 hours ago