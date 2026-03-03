Connect with us

Kenya's Supreme Court judges file into the chamber during the opening of the 11th Parliament in the capital Nairobi April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis (KENYA - Tags: POLITICS) - RTXYNP5

Kenya

MPs to skip Wednesday morning sitting to attend Ngeno’s requiem service

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced a church mass in honour of Ngeno will be held at AGC Karen Church.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Legislators in the National Assembly have approved a motion to not to hold a Morning sitting on Wednesday in order to accord them the opportunity to attend the Requiem service for Emurrua Dikir MP Johana Ngeno and five others.

The three-term legislator died when the aircraft went down in Mosop Constituency.

Ng’eno, who was first elected in 2013, was serving his third consecutive term at the time of his death.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced a church mass in honour of Ngeno will be held at AGC Karen Church.

Ngeno will be buried on Friday after a joint final ceremony at Emurua Dikirr Primary School.

On Thursday, in line with Kipsigis customs, the bodies of Ngeno and Rono will be transported from Lee Funeral Home to their rural homes for an overnight vigil.

The same day, the bodies of Keter, Kosgey and Kipngetich will depart Nairobi.

On Friday, all six bodies will converge at Emurua Dikirr Primary School for a joint final ceremony before families proceed with individual burial rites.

