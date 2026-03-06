Connect with us

Kenya

Kenya Airways Repatriation Flight Lands Safely in Nairobi, Bringing Passengers Evacuated from Middle East Crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – A special repatriation flight operated by Kenya Airways has landed safely at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, bringing home dozens of passengers who had been stranded abroad amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The national carrier confirmed the successful arrival of the flight, describing the mission as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and return of affected travelers.

The operation comes as several countries move to evacuate or assist citizens caught up in travel disruptions linked to the worsening conflict in the Gulf region.

Passengers on board the flight included Kenyan nationals and other travelers who had been unable to leave the region following flight cancellations and security concerns.

The repatriation operation was organized after authorities allowed limited evacuation flights to operate between Nairobi and Dubai following disruptions to regional air travel caused by escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

Kenya Airways announced that it would run special flights to assist Kenyans wishing to return home from the United Arab Emirates.

The airline scheduled outbound flights from Nairobi to Dubai and return flights bringing stranded passengers back to Kenya as part of the emergency arrangement approved by aviation authorities.

Scenes of relief and emotional reunions were reported at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as passengers disembarked after days of uncertainty.

Among those on board were groups of Kenyan students and other travelers who had been stranded in Dubai for several days due to the conflict-related travel disruptions.

Families and officials welcomed the returnees at the airport, marking the successful completion of the first phase of the repatriation effort.

The evacuation flights come as countries across Africa and beyond scramble to bring home citizens stranded in the Middle East as the conflict involving regional and global powers disrupts air travel and raises security concerns.

Airlines have been forced to reroute flights or suspend services in some areas due to the evolving security situation, prompting governments and national carriers to arrange special evacuation operations.

As Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways has previously participated in emergency and humanitarian missions, including repatriation flights during global crises and evacuations of Kenyan nationals abroad.

The airline said it remains committed to supporting passengers affected by international emergencies and will continue coordinating with government authorities and aviation regulators to facilitate safe travel where possible.

With the safe arrival of the repatriation flight in Nairobi, stranded passengers have finally been reunited with their families, offering a moment of relief amid an increasingly volatile international situation.

