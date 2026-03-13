Iran envoy says Kenyans can leave country safely through open land borders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour has assured that Kenyans and other foreign nationals living in Iran remain safe and can leave the country through open land borders if they choose, with logistical support from Iranian authorities.

Speaking Thursday during the Capital in the Morning show in Nairobi, Gholampour said the Iranian government is coordinating with several ministries to assist foreigners who may wish to exit the country amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“That’s a very serious issue, and all the foreigners who are living in Iran can very easily, with the support of the relevant ministries, receive logistics to exit through the land corridors,” the envoy said.

“They can leave safely from the border exit points whenever they wish.”

He said Iran’s land borders remain open with several neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Iraq, allowing foreign nationals to travel out of the country if necessary.

“Borders are open with Turkmenistan and other northern countries like Azerbaijan, as well as Turkey and Iraq. They can exit whenever they wish, so they are very safe, and there is no worry for them,” he said.

The remarks come as tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to raise concerns about the security of foreign nationals in the region.

‘Pretext’

Gholampour also accused Western powers of using concerns about Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext to pursue regime change and gain control over the country’s natural resources and strategic position.

“They argue that we are attacking Iran for liberal democracy or bringing liberty to the people. It is absolutely wrong. It is a pretext,” the envoy said.

According to him, the tensions trace back to the Iranian Revolution, when US influence in Iran declined following the fall of the Western-backed monarchy.

Since then, he said, Washington and its allies have attempted to pressure Tehran through sanctions, political isolation, and military confrontation.

Gholampour defended Iran’s recent military responses to attacks he said originated from bases used by U.S. forces in the Gulf region, arguing that international law allows countries to respond to attacks launched from foreign military facilities.

“When you are attacked from a military base located in another country, it is considered the territory of the country using it,” he said.

“You cannot remain silent when bombs are coming and destroying your country.”

Despite the escalating tensions, the envoy said Iran still favors diplomatic solutions and urged greater international engagement to prevent the conflict from expanding.

Earlier, Gholampour called on the African Union to take a stronger role in mediating the Middle East conflict, saying African leaders should push for urgent negotiations to prevent a wider regional war.

The envoy said he had raised the issue in discussions with William Ruto, urging responsible governments to intervene diplomatically and help bring the parties involved back to the negotiating table.

The conflict has already disrupted global oil markets and aviation routes across the Middle East, raising concerns about wider economic repercussions for countries around the world, including in Africa.