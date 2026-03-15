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Hundreds of Motorists Stranded in Naivasha as WRC Safari Rally Traffic Causes Major Gridlock

The congestion was further worsened by the ongoing heavy rains in parts of the region, which slowed down vehicle movement and complicated traffic management efforts.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Hundreds of motorists were left stranded in Naivasha on Sunday after massive traffic congestion linked to the ongoing Safari Rally Kenya brought movement to a standstill along key roads leading to the town.

The gridlock, which stretched for several kilometres and extended to sections of the main highway connecting Naivasha and Nairobi, trapped vehicles for hours as rally fans and tourists flocked to the area to witness the globally renowned motorsport event.

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Witnesses said traffic built up early in the day as thousands of spectators travelled to rally stages around Naivasha, with many motorists reporting extremely slow movement or complete standstill along access routes.

The congestion was further worsened by the ongoing heavy rains in parts of the region, which slowed down vehicle movement and complicated traffic management efforts.

The National Police Service and traffic officers were deployed to manage the situation and help ease the flow of vehicles along the affected roads.

The Safari Rally Kenya is one of the most popular rounds of the World Rally Championship calendar, attracting thousands of local and international fans each year to watch the high-speed competition across the rugged terrains of Naivasha and the Rift Valley region.

Authorities have advised motorists travelling to or from the rally stages to exercise patience and follow directions issued by traffic police to help ease congestion and ensure safety.

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