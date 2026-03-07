Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's flagship airline Kenya Airways.

Kenya

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights at JKIA

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Heavy overnight rains in parts of Nairobi have disrupted several flights operated by Kenya Airways, with some aircraft diverted to Mombasa due to adverse weather conditions.

In a customer update issued Saturday, the airline said the downpour affected scheduled operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, causing delays and changes to flight schedules.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The heavy overnight downpour in parts of Nairobi and its environs caused disruption to some of our scheduled flights.”

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, some of our flights were also diverted to Mombasa.These disruptions have also affected some of our scheduled flights for today.”

The national carrier warned passengers departing from the country’s main airport that flight schedules could change as operations gradually return to normal.

The airline apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the weather disruptions, saying the situation was beyond its control and expressing optimism that operations would stabilise later in the day.

The disruptions come as heavy rains pounded several parts of Nairobi overnight, triggering flooding that left major roads impassable and stranded hundreds of commuters for hours.

Several low-lying sections of the city experienced water accumulation after intense rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, disrupting traffic and public transport as vehicles struggled to navigate flooded roads.

Public service vehicles were also unable to access some routes due to rising water levels, while pedestrians waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier warned that heavy rainfall would peak in early March, raising the risk of flooding in several estates and low-lying areas of the capital.

Authorities have advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads as the rains continue.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Flooding at Power Sub-Station causes Supply disruptions in Nairobi

The Kenya Power said flooding occurred at its South C Substation after part of the facility’s boundary wall collapsed, affecting electricity supply to multiple...

13 minutes ago

Kenya

Sifuna says Nairobi deadly floods expose leadership failures

“As part of the leadership in Nairobi, you will hear no excuses from me. Yesterday’s flood situation was an indictment,” Sifuna said.

3 hours ago

Headlines

381 Households Affected by Floods after Sondu Miriu bursts its banks

The flooding comes as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, including Nairobi, where an overnight downpour has left major roads...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t disburses Ksh1.7B to vulnerable households under Inua Jamii programme

A total of KSh1,723,992,000 has been allocated to 430,998 beneficiary households, covering the January and February 2026 payments.

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Monica Juma appointed new UNODC Executive Director and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday appointed Monica Kathina Juma as Executive Director of the United Nations Office...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Nairobi, Major Roads Impassable as Commuters Stranded for Hours

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Several parts of Nairobi experienced flooding after a heavy downpour that pounded the city, leaving major roads impassable and...

16 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Life Members challenge Oburu’s Special NDC citing pending branch, league polls

This comes as a group of life members wrote to the party demanding that the 14-day advertised on the national newspapers be revoked until...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Commuters stranded, submerged roads as heavy rains paralyse transport in Nairobi

Boda-boda riders with umbrellas to shield passengers from the rain have also increased their fares, charging as much as 100 shillings more for shorter...

18 hours ago