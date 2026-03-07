Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights at JKIA



NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Heavy overnight rains in parts of Nairobi have disrupted several flights operated by Kenya Airways, with some aircraft diverted to Mombasa due to adverse weather conditions.

In a customer update issued Saturday, the airline said the downpour affected scheduled operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, causing delays and changes to flight schedules.

“The heavy overnight downpour in parts of Nairobi and its environs caused disruption to some of our scheduled flights.”

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, some of our flights were also diverted to Mombasa.These disruptions have also affected some of our scheduled flights for today.”

The national carrier warned passengers departing from the country’s main airport that flight schedules could change as operations gradually return to normal.

The airline apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the weather disruptions, saying the situation was beyond its control and expressing optimism that operations would stabilise later in the day.

The disruptions come as heavy rains pounded several parts of Nairobi overnight, triggering flooding that left major roads impassable and stranded hundreds of commuters for hours.

Several low-lying sections of the city experienced water accumulation after intense rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems, disrupting traffic and public transport as vehicles struggled to navigate flooded roads.

Public service vehicles were also unable to access some routes due to rising water levels, while pedestrians waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier warned that heavy rainfall would peak in early March, raising the risk of flooding in several estates and low-lying areas of the capital.

Authorities have advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads as the rains continue.