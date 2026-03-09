Ingonga highlights importance of witness protection during Namibia Delegation visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has emphasized the critical role of witness protection in strengthening the effectiveness and credibility of the criminal justice system.

Ingonga made the remarks on Monday while hosting a delegation from Namibia’s Witness Protection Unit that is visiting Kenya to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge on witness protection frameworks between the two countries.

The DPP said effective witness protection mechanisms are essential in ensuring successful prosecution of complex and sensitive cases, particularly those involving organised crime, corruption and transnational offences.

“In order to secure successful prosecutions and uphold the rule of law, it is imperative that witnesses feel safe and protected when they come forward to testify,” Ingonga said.

“Strengthening witness protection systems remains a key pillar in enhancing the effectiveness and credibility of our criminal justice processes.”

The delegation, led by the unit’s director and composed of senior officials responsible for implementing witness protection programmes in Namibia, held discussions with officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on strategies for safeguarding witnesses who play a vital role in the administration of justice.

Ingonga said the meeting provided an opportunity for both institutions to share experiences, benchmark best practices and identify areas for collaboration in strengthening witness protection programmes.

He noted that Kenya continues to prioritise institutional collaboration and international partnerships aimed at enhancing justice sector reforms and improving protection mechanisms for vulnerable witnesses.

During the discussions, members of the Namibian delegation shared insights into the structure and operations of their witness protection framework, which operates under the Witness Protection Act (Namibia).

The law places the unit under Namibia’s Ministry of Justice and mandates it to formulate policies, regulations and operational strategies for protecting witnesses and related parties who face threats or intimidation due to their participation in legal proceedings.

The visiting delegation expressed appreciation to the Kenyan prosecution authority for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing emerging threats faced by witnesses in criminal cases.

Officials said learning from Kenya’s experiences and engaging in institutional exchanges would help strengthen Namibia’s witness protection systems while promoting regional collaboration in the fight against crime.

The meeting also explored opportunities for continued engagement through joint training programmes, technical cooperation and exchange visits aimed at enhancing the capacity of witness protection personnel in both countries.

The ODPP reaffirmed its commitment to promoting international cooperation and sharing best practices that strengthen justice systems while ensuring the safety, dignity and protection of witnesses who support the pursuit of justice.