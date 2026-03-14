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Interior PS Raymond Omollo./MINA

Kenya

Cattle Rustling and Cross-Border Violence Decline Along Kisumu-Kericho Border Following Peace Efforts

PS Omollo said dialogue initiatives and closer coordination between administrators, elders and security officers have helped restore calm in several areas that had been prone to conflict.

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KISUMU, Kenya Mar 14 – Cases of cattle rustling and cross-border tensions along the border of Kisumu County and Kericho County have significantly reduced following sustained peace efforts by leaders, security agencies and local communities.

The Government said the improvement reflects growing cooperation between residents and authorities in addressing long-standing security challenges that previously led to loss of livestock, destruction of property and occasional violence along the Nyakach–Kericho border.

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Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo said dialogue initiatives and closer coordination between administrators, elders and security officers have helped restore calm in several areas that had been prone to conflict.

“Peace is not something that happens overnight. It is the result of consistent engagement between leaders, communities and our security teams on the ground,” Omollo said.

He said the Government will continue strengthening collaboration with local leaders to ensure the progress made in reducing cattle rustling and other cross-border crimes is sustained.

Omollo spoke on Saturday in Kabienge village in Nyakach Sub-County when he joined residents and leaders to condole with the family of the late Captain George Were.

The retired military officer died in a plane crash alongside Johana Ngeno, the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

The Principal Secretary praised local leaders from both Kisumu and Kericho counties for supporting peace-building initiatives that have helped improve relations between communities living along the border.

“We have seen encouraging results because leaders from both sides have chosen dialogue and cooperation instead of confrontation,” he said.

He urged residents to protect the gains made by continuing to support community dialogue and reporting criminal activities to authorities.

Omollo also appealed to young people across the country not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate violence as the country gradually moves towards the next election cycle.

“Our young people must refuse to be used by politicians to cause chaos. Political competition should never lead to destruction or loss of life,” he said.

He added that the Government remains committed to ensuring that democratic freedoms are exercised peacefully and within the law.

“The President has been very clear that violence and lawlessness will not become the currency of our politics,” Omollo said.

The Principal Secretary also referred to a recent security incident in Migori County, describing it as unfortunate and assuring the public that investigations were already underway.

“Our instructions to security officers are clear. Anyone involved in criminal activities must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Omollo said the rule of law would apply equally to everyone regardless of their political or social status.

“It does not matter whether someone is an elected leader, an aspiring leader or an ordinary citizen. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

He urged leaders across the country to promote unity and peaceful coexistence, saying the progress seen along the Nyakach–Kericho border shows that lasting peace is achievable when communities and government institutions work together.

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