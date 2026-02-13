Connect with us

Africa

Zambia issues warning for Cyclone Gezani

Published

LUSAKA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The Zambia Meteorological Department issued a warning on Thursday, advising citizens to remain indoors and watch for thunderstorms and lightning that may be caused by Cyclone Gezani.

The department said the cyclone is expected to intensify rainfall across the country due to its interaction with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

The department said it is closely monitoring the progression of the tropical cyclone, which made landfall on Madagascar’s east coast on Tuesday with wind speeds of 148 km per hour.

The warning came in the wake of the cyclone approaching neighboring Mozambique.

The department warned that the impact of the cyclone could include widespread rainfall with occasional heavy downpours, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks.

The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has reached 20, with 15 people reported missing and more than 3,000 affected, according to the update released Wednesday by local authorities.

