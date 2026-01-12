Connect with us

TOURISM

Luxury at Sea: Azamara Journey brings 690 tourists to Mombasa

The luxury boutique cruise ship Azamara Journey docked at Mombasa with 690 passengers on a 16-day East African cruise visiting Madagascar, Mayotte, Zanzibar, Seychelles, and Mauritius, boosting Kenya’s maritime tourism.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 12 — The luxurious boutique cruise ship Azamara Journey has docked at the Port of Mombasa, bringing 690 passengers as part of a 16-day East African cruise spanning the Vanilla Islands and the Kenyan coast.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano welcomed the vessel on Monday, noting it is the third major cruise arrival of the 2025/26 season, following successful calls by the SH Diana and Crystal Symphony.

“Today, we are thrilled to welcome the Azamara Journey and her 690 passengers to the Port of Mombasa. This visit underscores our strategy to diversify Kenya’s tourism beyond safaris, which in 2024 contributed a record Sh452.2 billion to the economy through a 140 per cent increase in sea arrivals,” Miano said.

The Azamara Journey departed Port Louis, Mauritius on January 4 and has since visited Antsiranana (Diego Suarez) and Nosy Be Island in Madagascar, then proceeded to Mamoudzou on Grande-Terre Island in Mayotte before stopping in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

After its stop in Mombasa on January 12, the cruise ship will later call at La Digue and Praslin Islands in the Seychelles, followed by Mahe Island, Seychelles, Victoria, before returning to Port Louis, Mauritius, on January 20.

The itinerary combines luxurious onboard amenities with curated shore excursions, allowing passengers to experience the natural beauty, history, and culture of East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

Miano highlighted that modern facilities at the Port of Mombasa, along with a streamlined Electronic Travel Authorization system, make it easier than ever for visitors to explore Kenya.

“Our goal is to make Kenya the leading cruise hub of the Indian Ocean, showcasing our coastal beauty, culture, and hospitality to the world,” she added.

Tourism officials expect the cruise season to further boost local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to tour operators and port services, reinforcing Kenya’s reputation as a premier destination for maritime and luxury tourism.

