Rajoelina's decree came hours after reports that he had fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft ahead of an anticipated national address, amid sustained protests and fears of a mutiny/Madagascar_ Presidency

Africa

Madagascar President dissolves Parliament blocking anticipated impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has dissolved the National Assembly in a dramatic escalation of the political crisis engulfing his government, hours after lawmakers convened to discuss possible impeachment proceedings.

According to a statement posted on the presidency’s Facebook page, Rajoelina issued a decree ordering the immediate dissolution of parliament on Tuesday, effectively blocking any attempt by legislators to remove him from office.

The announcement came as parliamentarians gathered in Antananarivo to debate an anticipated impeachment motion premised on “gross constitutional violations” amid mounting public anger and nationwide protests.

Rajoelina’s decree came just hours after he appeared in a Facebook broadcast, claiming there had been multiple assassination and coup attempts against him since September 25 and that he had gone into hiding to protect his life.

“Since 25 September, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me,” the president said on Monday after he reportedly fled the country.

“I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life.”

He added that the political crisis could only be resolved through respect for the rule of law.

“There is only one way to resolve these issues; that is to respect the constitution in force in the country.”

Monday evacuation

Rajoelina’s claims followed reports that he had fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft ahead of his national address, though the French government has denied direct involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

According to Radio France Internationale (RFI), the evacuation was arranged through discussions between Rajoelina and French President Emmanuel Macron to prevent further instability in the Indian Ocean nation.

Madagascar has been gripped by its most serious unrest in over a decade, with demonstrations that began over power and water shortages morphing into a wider protest movement demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

Security forces have been accused of using excessive force against demonstrators, while elements of the elite Capsat unit — the same group that helped Rajoelina seize power in 2009 — have reportedly joined protesters.

