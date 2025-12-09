Clean Energy: Amsons Group seals US$600 million clean energy generation agreement in Zambia to install Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest Solar Plant

LUSAKA, Zambia Dec 9 – Pan-African Energy and Manufacturing Business conglomerate Amsons Group has sealed a US$600 million renewable power generation agreement in Zambia as part of its ongoing business diversification strategy.

The firm, widely known for its manufacturing and petroleum products distribution capacity in sub-Saharan Africa, has signed a deal to invest in a massive 1 Gigawatt (GW) solar power plant through Africa Power Generation, a Zambian-registered renewable power generation investment consortium.

The Africa Power Generation landmark deal was formalised by Amsons Group Managing Director Mr Edha Nahdi in Lusaka, in the presence of Zambia’s President, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, underscoring the Zambian government’s commitment to attracting large-scale private-sector investment to diversify its energy mix. The signing ceremony at State House, Lusaka, underscored the project’s critical role in the nation’s economic and climate resilience strategy.

While Amsons is widely known for its cement brands and logistics networks, this investment signals a major strategic pivot into utility-scale power generation in strategic markets, including Kenya, leveraging its regional presence and financial strength. Reached for comment from Lusaka, Zambia, Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi confirmed that the firm is also exploring renewable energy opportunities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, among other sub-Saharan African countries.

Coming hot on the heels of Amsons Group’s recent local (Kenya) acquisition of Bamburi Cement and the completion of a significant equity stake purchase in East African Portland Cement (EAPC), the firm’s investments in Zambia underscore a commitment to deepen pan-African investments aimed at catalysing economic development.

At the Zambia State House engagement ceremony, President Hichilema hailed Amsons Group as a reputable organisation in the region, with the capacity to invest in such a large project aimed at stabilising the nation’s energy requirements.

“This 1 GW investment is a game-changer. It directly addresses our national crisis by providing reliable, clean, and non-hydro dependent power,” President Hichilema stated.

President Hichilema added: “The sheer scale of this project, facilitated by our government’s commitment to efficiency and transparency, ensures that we are decisively on track to meet, and possibly exceed, our target of adding 1,000 megawatts of new solar power to the grid. This means an end to load shedding and a stable foundation for the massive economic growth we are pursuing.”

The President reaffirmed that foreign direct investments of this nature are central to his administration’s goal of 10 GW of new power capacity by 2030, supporting the regional Mission-300 initiative to power 300 million Africans.

On his part, Amsons Group Managing Director Mr Edha Nahdi expressed the company’s long-term commitment to Zambia and the broader African energy transition agenda.

“At Amsons Group and Africa Power Generation, we are immensely proud to partner with the Republic of Zambia on this historic, transformative project as development partners,” Mr Nahdi said.

He added, “This 1 GW solar investment is built on a shared belief in sustainable development and the immense potential of Zambia. This project is not merely about generating electricity; it is about creating sustainable jobs, building local capacity, and contributing to a resilient energy system that will power homes, schools, and industries for decades to come. We are committed to fast-tracking implementation to deliver clean power to the Zambian people as quickly as possible.”

The US$600 million, 1 GW solar power plant is a game-changer for energy resilience and represents one of the largest single Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Zambia’s and Sub-Saharan Africa’s power sector, directly addressing Zambia’s urgent need to move away from its over-reliance on hydro power. Recent prolonged droughts, worsened by climate change, have severely impacted water levels at major hydroelectric facilities, leading to persistent electricity deficits and load shedding.

The Amsons Group, a major industrial conglomerate headquartered in Tanzania with extensive operations in cement, logistics, and manufacturing across the African Great Lakes Region, is utilising its dedicated subsidiary, Africa Power Generation, to execute the solar project.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from the Zambian government’s strengthened, more effective approval framework for renewable energy projects. These enhancements are expected to bring greater clarity and predictability to the regulatory process, enabling the project to advance through the development phase with renewed momentum.

As the project moves towards a defining milestone, Africa Power Generation remains firmly committed to working alongside the Government of Zambia and ZESCO. Through close coordination and strong stakeholder alignment, the company aims to ensure a smooth transition into the implementation phase and to anchor the project as a significant and lasting contributor to Zambia’s energy landscape.