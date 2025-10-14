Connect with us

Africa

Madagascar leader ‘forced to find a safe place’ after attempts on his life

Rajoelina said he was forced to seek refuge at an undisclosed location after multiple attempts on his life and what he described as an ongoing coup plot.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has said he is in hiding to protect his life, claiming that military and political figures have plotted to assassinate him and topple his government.

In a Facebook broadcast on Monday night, Rajoelina said he was forced to seek refuge at an undisclosed location after multiple attempts on his life and what he described as an ongoing coup plot.

“Since 25 September, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me,” he said.

“I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life.”

The embattled leader added that the political crisis gripping Madagascar could only be resolved through respect for the rule of law.

“There is only one way to resolve these issues; that is to respect the constitution in force in the country,” he said.

His remarks came hours after reports that he had fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft ahead of an anticipated national address, amid sustained protests and fears of a mutiny.

According to Radio France Internationale (RFI), the evacuation was arranged through an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to avert further instability in the Indian Ocean nation.

Escalating protest

France has maintained that it is not directly intervening in Madagascar’s internal affairs, even as the island nation faces its most serious political turmoil in over a decade.

The unrest, which began on September 25 over persistent power and water shortages, escalated into a mass protest movement demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

Security forces have faced accusations of using excessive force against demonstrators, while sections of the paramilitary gendarmerie are reported to have joined the protest movement.

Rajoelina’s disappearance from public view on Monday fueled speculation over his safety, especially after elements of the elite Capsat unit — the same group that helped him seize power in 2009 — were accused by the presidency of attempting a coup.

Sources cited by RFI said several senior figures close to the president, including former Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and businessman Mamy Ravatomanga, are believed to have left the country over the weekend.

Rajoelina’s absence from a key ceremony to install a new head of the gendarmerie on Saturday further raised questions about his control over the armed forces.

On Sunday, hundreds of supporters gathered in Antananarivo, waving national flags and celebrating what they called “a people’s victory” alongside Capsat troops who arrived at the rally atop armoured vehicles.

The president’s video address marks his first public communication since the crisis intensified, signaling his determination to remain in office as he called for adherence to constitutional order.

