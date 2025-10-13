Connect with us

Africa

France evacuates Madagascar President amid mutiny threat following protests

Rajoelina has not made any public statement since the weekend, when security officers aligned with the protesters claimed to have assumed control of the gendarmerie.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina fled the country on Monday ahead of an anticipated national address, amid sustained protests and growing fears of a mutiny.

RFI reported that Rajoelina departed on a French military aircraft following an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The evacuation, according to the state-owned international radio service, came as part of efforts to avert further instability in the Indian Ocean nation.

France had maintained that it was not intervening directly in Madagascar’s internal political crisis, which has gripped the island nation since September 25.

Initially sparked by persistent power and water shortages, the unrest has expanded into a mass movement demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

Security forces faced accusations of using excessive force against demonstrators, while elements of the paramilitary gendarmerie reportedly declared their support for the protest movement.

The president’s whereabouts remained unclear for several hours on Monday, even as his office maintained that he would address the country later that evening.

Rajoelina has not made any public statement since the weekend, when security officers aligned with the protesters claimed to have assumed control of the gendarmerie.

According to RFI, the presidency had earlier warned of an “attempted coup” by members of the elite Capsat unit — the same group that helped Rajoelina seize power during the 2009 coup.

Sources cited by the broadcaster said several senior figures close to the president, including former Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and businessman Mamy Ravatomanga, are believed to have left the country over the weekend.

Rajoelina’s absence from a key ceremony to install a new head of the gendarmerie on Saturday further fueled speculation about his security and control over the armed forces.

RFI reported that on Sunday, hundreds of supporters gathered in the capital, Antananarivo, waving national flags and celebrating what they described as “a people’s victory” alongside Capsat troops, who arrived at the rally atop armoured vehicles.

