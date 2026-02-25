UN sanctions paramilitary leaders over Sudan atrocities

NEW YORK Feb 25 – The UN Security Council has announced new sanctions on four leaders of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over atrocities committed in the western Sudanese city of el-Fasher.

The deputy commander, Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo and Brigadier General Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris, more commonly called Abu Lulu, who became known as the “Butcher of el-Fasher”, are among those proscribed. The others are RSF deputy commander Gedo Hamdan Ahmed and field commander Tijani Ibrahim.

The RSF’s capture of the city in October was one of the most brutal chapters of Sudan’s nearly three-year civil war.

Last week a UN fact-finding mission concluded that the violent takeover bore the hallmarks of a genocide