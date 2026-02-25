Connect with us

The RSF largely drew its members from Arab nomads and camel-herding Janjaweed militias whom rights groups accuse of atrocities in Darfur

Africa

UN sanctions paramilitary leaders over Sudan atrocities

The deputy commander, Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo and Brigadier General Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris, more commonly called Abu Lulu, who became known as the “Butcher of el-Fasher”, are among those proscribed. The others are RSF deputy commander Gedo Hamdan Ahmed and field commander Tijani Ibrahim.

Published

NEW YORK Feb 25 – The UN Security Council has announced new sanctions on four leaders of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over atrocities committed in the western Sudanese city of el-Fasher.

The RSF’s capture of the city in October was one of the most brutal chapters of Sudan’s nearly three-year civil war.

Last week a UN fact-finding mission concluded that the violent takeover bore the hallmarks of a genocide

