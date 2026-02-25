Connect with us

Africa

UN Security Council expresses concern over continued violence in Sudan

“Deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes,” council members said, urging all parties to comply with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Published

NEW YORK Feb 24 – The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed deep concern over continued violence across Sudan, including in the Kordofan and Darfur states, calling on all parties to the conflict to immediately halt the fighting.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council strongly condemned reports of repeated drone attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel as well as property and assets, including multiple attacks impacting the World Food Programme since the start of February 2026.

They also condemned the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) assaults, violations against civilians, and reports of arbitrary detention and conflict-related sexual violence, calling for accountability.

The council expressed grave concern at conflict-induced famine and extreme food insecurity, and demanded safe and unhindered humanitarian access and civilian passage.

Council members welcomed the agreement on a humanitarian truce, which should lead to an immediate ceasefire, de-escalate the situation, mitigate regional impacts and support an inclusive, civilian-led transitional period to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future in accordance with the principles of national ownership.

They urged all UN member states to refrain from external interference that seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions.

Reaffirming their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, they reaffirmed their rejection of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF.

