US designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Global Terrorist Group

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — The United States has designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood (SMB) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and announced plans to formally list the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) beginning March 16.

The move seeks to intensify pressure on actors accused of fueling Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the decision targets a group Washington accuses of committing atrocities against civilians and advancing extremist ideology during Sudan’s war.

“Today, the Department of State is designating the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and intends to designate the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective March 16, 2026,” Rubio said Monday.

According to the State Department, the SMB — composed of the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade (BBMB) — has been responsible for widespread violence against civilians and has undermined international efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan.

Officials said the group has deployed more than 20,000 fighters in the war, many of whom allegedly received training and other support from Iran’s powerful paramilitary organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ethnic-targeted killings

The US government also accused BBMB fighters of carrying out mass executions of civilians in areas under their control, including killings based on race, ethnicity, or suspected links to opposition groups.

The brigade had already been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in September 2025 under Executive Order 14098, which targets individuals and groups accused of destabilizing Sudan and undermining the country’s democratic transition.

Washington said the latest designation forms part of broader efforts to curb the influence of Iran, which it describes as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

“Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the US financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks,” the State Department said.

PropertY freeze

Under the sanctions, all property and interests belonging to the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood within the United States or under the control of US persons will be blocked, and Americans will generally be prohibited from conducting business with the group.

Individuals or entities engaging in transactions with the organization could also face secondary sanctions under US counterterrorism authorities.

The measures are being implemented under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, which provide the legal basis for designating terrorist organizations.

Commenting on the move, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos said the designation reflects Washington’s commitment to confronting terrorism and holding perpetrators of atrocities accountable.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the United States continues using all available tools to counter terrorism, counteract the malign influence of Iran, and hold accountable those who have perpetrated crimes against civilians in Sudan,” Boulos said.

He added that the Sudanese population has suffered greatly from the conflict and urged all parties to accept an immediate humanitarian truce to allow aid to reach civilians and create conditions for dialogue.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since 2023, displacing millions and worsening humanitarian conditions across the country.