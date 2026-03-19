Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chadian soldiers form part of a regional force, 2015. Philippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty Images

Africa

Chadian president orders “complete closure” of border with Sudan after deadly drone attack

The Chadian President also ordered the National Army to retaliate against any attack originating from Sudan.

Published

YAOUNDE, Mar 18 — Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno convened an emergency security meeting on Wednesday evening following a deadly drone attack along the Chad-Sudan border and ordered the “complete closure” of the border, according to a statement issued by the Chadian presidency.

The attack on Wednesday caused “several Chadian casualties,” according to the statement. Local media reported that 16 people were killed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The president instructed Prime Minister Allamaye Halina to dispatch a government delegation to the site to assess both human and material damage, the statement said.

He also ordered the National Army to retaliate against any attack originating from Sudan, it added.

Chad shares a long and porous border with Sudan, which has been engulfed in conflict since 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

US designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Global Terrorist Group

The United States has designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a global terrorist organization, accusing the group of atrocities and fueling Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

March 10, 2026

Africa

UN sanctions paramilitary leaders over Sudan atrocities

The deputy commander, Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo and Brigadier General Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris, more commonly called Abu Lulu, who became known as the "Butcher...

February 25, 2026

Africa

UN Security Council expresses concern over continued violence in Sudan

"Deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes," council members said, urging all parties to comply with international law...

February 25, 2026

World

Chad shuts border with Sudan in bid to stop conflict spreading

Chad closed its eastern border with Sudan “until further notice” on Monday saying the move was needed to stop repeated incursions by Sudanese armed...

February 23, 2026

Africa

US sanctions RSF commanders over genocide, sexual violence in Darfur

The US has sanctioned three RSF commanders over alleged genocide, ethnic killings, and sexual violence in El Fasher, Sudan, as Washington pushes for accountability...

February 20, 2026

Africa

IGAD celebrates Sudan’s return, emphasizes collective commitment to stability

IGAD welcomes Sudan’s return to full membership, hailing President Guelleh’s leadership and reaffirming regional solidarity, peace, and cooperation.

February 9, 2026

Africa

Sudan, South Sudan violence forces hundreds of thousands to flee: UN

Sudan's South Kordofan state, an OCHA mission to the Abu Jubaihah locality last week found more than 10,000 displaced people living in camps facing...

February 4, 2026

Africa

IGAD condemns RSF violations, reaffirms support for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30– The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has condemned all violations committed by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and reaffirmed its...

January 30, 2026