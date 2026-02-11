Connect with us

Oburu to chair ODM NEC amid speculation over Sifuna’s ouster

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – ODM Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga is set to preside over a crucial meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee in Mombasa, amid growing speculation of a plot to oust Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

The high-stakes meeting comes amid speculation of a plot to oust Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna over claims he no longer aligns with the party’s goals.

While Oburu has defended the cooperation as a strategic move in the national interest, some party leaders, including Sifuna, have publicly expressed discomfort with the arrangement, arguing it risks diluting the party’s opposition identity.

Sifuna and a section of legislators have been branded “rebels” for questioning the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2025 between President Ruto and ODM Founder the Late Raila Odinga.

The rift has been widening between ODM leaders firmly backing broad based government arrangement and those warning that the arrangement could alienate the party’s base and blur its ideological identity. The tension has been particularly visible in recent weeks, with rival ODM leaders issuing contradictory public statements on the party’s relationship with the government.

At the centre of the dispute are ODM consultative rallies branded Linda Ground forums, spearheaded by Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga and Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga.

The meetings are meant to gather views on whether ODM should enter pre-coalition talks with UDA.

Oburu arrived in Mombasa yesterday to begin a six-day tour of the Coastal region.

The visit will culminate in a major rally at Tononoka Grounds on Sunday.

An itinerary released by ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale, Oburu will meet Coastal delegates on Wednesday Afternoon.

The Party leadership will hold engagements in Lamu, Witu and Garsen of Thursday February 12, 2026.

Linda Ground Consultative Forums will be held in Magarini, Pwani University and Mariakani on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The ODM leaders are expected in Taveta, Voi, and Ukunda on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Comments
Comments

