Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwenda Mbijiwe case: Mother calls on God at habeas corpus hearing

The mother of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe broke down in court as a habeas corpus hearing resumed as the State fails to comply with orders to produce him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The mother of missing security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe broke down in court on Tuesday as she testified in an ongoing habeas corpus hearing, renewing pressure on the government to account for her son’s disappearance nearly five years after he vanished.

Jane Gatwiri emotionally knelt before the court, tearfully calling on God to remember her suffering as she recounted the anguish of searching for her son, who went missing in June 2021 while travelling to Meru to visit her.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Taking the stand, Gatwiri detailed what she described as years of frustration and stonewalling by State agencies, particularly the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), as she sought answers about Mwenda’s whereabouts.

She reiterated her long-held claim that her son was abducted by State agents along Thika Superhighway.

She told the court that her initial attempts to seek help from Timau Police Station in Buuri West Sub-County yielded no results.

“First of all, I reported the matter on 14th at Timau police station, but I was told the case is not, the matter is not yet 72 hours, so I have to wait for 72 hours to be over so that I can report the person as missing person,” Gatwiri recalled.

Mwenda’s abandoned vehicle was later recovered near Tatu City in Kiambu County, but no further official explanation was provided.

The hearing comes against the backdrop of uncomplied court orders issued in 2025, directing the State to produce Mwenda, dead or alive.

On October 28, High Court judge Justice Martin Muya ordered the DCI and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to produce Mwenda and file a comprehensive report detailing his whereabouts.

ODPP-DCI correspondence

The judge faulted the two agencies for failing to demonstrate respect for court orders and for neglecting their constitutional mandates.

Despite those orders, the family says the government has failed to comply or provide any meaningful update.

During Monday’s proceedings, the family presented a letter they say was written in 2025 by the ODPP to the DCI, inquiring whether the agency had any objections to Mwenda’s release on bond.

The family intriduced the document as a key piece of evidence in the habeas corpus application.

Lawyer Evans Ondieki, appearing for the family, argued that if admitted, the letter could significantly strengthen the case by suggesting Mwenda may at one point have been in police custody—directly contradicting the State’s position that his whereabouts are unknown.

“The communication raises serious questions about the official record and the DCI’s handling of this matter,” Ondieki told the court, noting that engagement between the ODPP and DCI over Mwenda’s possible release is inconsistent with claims that he was never detained.

Ondieki further reminded the court that the order issued in October 2025 to produce Mwenda remains unfulfilled, describing four years without answers as “an unreasonably long time” for the family to live in anguish and uncertainty.

Prosecution and DCI representatives are yet to respond substantively to the family’s claims regarding the letter or to explain the continued non-compliance with previous court orders.

The court will first determine the authenticity and admissibility of the ODPP–DCI correspondence before considering its evidentiary value.

The habeas corpus proceedings will resume on February 11 as the family presses for enforcement of past orders, accountability from State agencies, and clarity on the fate of their son.

The case continues to draw public attention amid growing scrutiny over enforced disappearances and adherence to court directives.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil society coalition calls on govt to permanently abolish ID vetting law

Civil society groups urge Parliament to amend the Registration of Persons Act to permanently end ID vetting, citing intergenerational exclusion.

45 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

KFS, Israel explore partnership to boost dryland forestry training

Kenya Forest Service and Israel are exploring a partnership to boost dryland forestry training, technology transfer and support Kenya’s 15 billion tree plan.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC appoints Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO following Marjan Hussein’s exit

IEBC has appointed Director of Electoral Operations Moses Ledama Sunkuli as Acting CEO and Commission Secretary following Marjan Hussein’s exit.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kericho, Bomet Farmers Face Flat Pay Amid Tea Market Slump

In a joint resolution, the boards said the 2024/2025 financial year was characterised by low tea absorption and depressed auction prices, a combination that...

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

“We are delivering on The Plan”; Ruto tells Kenyans

President Ruto reiterated that his government is keen in uplifting the disadvantaged youths who did not progress in their studies.

4 hours ago

crime

Three Arrested in Thika West Phone Theft Crackdown

A motorcycle carrying the three men, aged 22 to 24, was intercepted coming from Juja. Police recovered a toy pistol believed to have been...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Johnstone Muthama and Senator Agnes Kavindu Mourn the Death of Their Son

The loss was confirmed on Thursday by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who sent a message of condolence to Senator Kavindu and her family, saying...

5 hours ago

Headlines

‘NYOTA Success Measured by Jobs Created,’ Says World Bank Chief

"The success of NYOTA will be measured by how much employable the beneficiaries become and how many individuals are able to create businesses to...

6 hours ago