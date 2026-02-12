Muslim woman rejects Ruto’s hug in Mandera

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – A moment of cultural sensitivity drew attention during President William Ruto’s visit to Mandera on Thursday, as a Muslim woman politely declined a hug from the President during the launch of the NYOTA programme.

Video footage from the event showed President Ruto approaching the woman with open arms in a friendly gesture.

The woman, however, extended only her left hand before fully withdrawing, leaving the President smiling and briefly waiting in good humor to see if she would change her mind.

She did not, and the interaction ended courteously.

In the Muslim cultural practices, women avoid physical contact, including handshakes or hugs, with men who are not close family members.

This is rooted in Islamic teachings on modesty and gender interactions, which emphasize respectful boundaries between men and women.

The incident sparked discussion online, with many praising the woman for upholding her beliefs and others commending President Ruto for his respectful response.