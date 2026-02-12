Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Muslim woman rejects Ruto hug during his visit of Mandera on Feb 12, 2026.

Kenya

Muslim woman rejects Ruto’s hug in Mandera

In the Muslim cultural practices, women avoid physical contact, including handshakes or hugs, with men who are not close family members.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – A moment of cultural sensitivity drew attention during President William Ruto’s visit to Mandera on Thursday, as a Muslim woman politely declined a hug from the President during the launch of the NYOTA programme.

Video footage from the event showed President Ruto approaching the woman with open arms in a friendly gesture.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The woman, however, extended only her left hand before fully withdrawing, leaving the President smiling and briefly waiting in good humor to see if she would change her mind.

She did not, and the interaction ended courteously.

In the Muslim cultural practices, women avoid physical contact, including handshakes or hugs, with men who are not close family members.

This is rooted in Islamic teachings on modesty and gender interactions, which emphasize respectful boundaries between men and women.

The incident sparked discussion online, with many praising the woman for upholding her beliefs and others commending President Ruto for his respectful response.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NSSF contribution rates jump from Feb – Here’s what you must pay

Starting February 2026, NSSF contributions rise. Here’s a clear breakdown of what employees and employers will pay.

10 minutes ago

Kenya

Kajwang Dismisses Harassment Claims by Governors, Says Senate Under Attack

Kajwang said claims directed at him and three other senators were part of a broader effort to undermine Parliament’s oversight role.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Education Ministry Forwards Names of 34 Headteachers to TSC Over Data Submission, Inflated Enrolments

Ogamba pointed out that these actions are necessary to protect public funds, ensure fair allocation of resources, and uphold accountability in the education sector.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Senate warns Governors of arrest over defiance

Governors face arrest if they ignore Senate summons, as police confirm readiness to enforce compliance.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kingi Says Governors’ Boycott of Senate Summonses Unconstitutional, Invites CoG for Feb 26 Talks

Kingi emphasized that while the Senate welcomes dialogue, its constitutional mandate to exercise oversight over county governments remains non-negotiable.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen Raises Alarm Over Rise of Criminal Gangs Ahead of 2027 Elections

Murkomen singled out the emergence of a group known as ‘Team Mbogi,’ which surfaced in 2025 and has been operating in parts of Umoja...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans could soon recall the President under new petition

A petition now before the Senate could change Kenyan politics by allowing voters to directly recall the President and Governors mid-term.

3 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Junet claims Uhuru’s behind Sifuna led plot to wreck ODM

"The problem we have within our party is not about 'broad-based' (government) issues, it's not about Ruto. The problem we have in our party...

3 hours ago