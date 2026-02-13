Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Migori Forum Highlights Gaps in 10-Point Agenda Implementation

Committee member Fatuma Ibrahim said public concerns include corruption and compensation for victims of past protests, urgin

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13- The Committee overseeing the implementation of the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report has conducted a public forum in Migori County to gather views on progress and identify implementation gaps.

Committee Chair Dr Agnes Zani said the team is collecting measurable feedback from all 47 counties and working with relevant stakeholders to assess achievements and challenges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The committee, formed in August 2025, is expected to conclude its six-month mandate in March, when it will release a public report detailing findings and recommendations.

Vice Chair Javas Bigambo said citizens have expressed strong interest in full implementation of the reforms to strengthen governance, curb corruption, and enhance devolution.

He warned politicians against undermining the agenda, saying such actions could weaken constitutional principles.

Committee member Fatuma Ibrahim said public concerns include corruption and compensation for victims of past protests, urging leaders to prioritise related legislation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Government to Establish Digital Hubs in Every Ward, Says ICT CS Kabogo

Kabogo remarked that the facility is part of a broader government programme to establish digital hubs in every ward to enhance digital inclusion and...

25 minutes ago

Kenya

IG Kanja Orders Probe After Security Scare at President Ruto’s Wajir Event

The event was graced by President Ruto in his capacity as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

10 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Rules Sh22mn Justice Majanja Insurance Payout to Be Shared as Intestate Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The High Court in Nairobi has ruled that Sh22 million arising from the late Justice David Majanja’s Group Life...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Administration Disburses Sh297.5mn in Ward Bursaries to Support Nairobi Learners

Each of Nairobi’s 85 wards received Sh3.5 million, forming part of the Sh595 million total bursary allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year.

12 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen Warns of Alcohol, Drug Abuse Crisis in Police Service

Murkomen told Members of Parliament that alcohol addiction among officers is a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

12 hours ago

Kenya

NSSF contribution rates jump from Feb – Here’s what you must pay

Starting February 2026, NSSF contributions rise. Here’s a clear breakdown of what employees and employers will pay.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Muslim woman rejects Ruto’s hug in Mandera

In the Muslim cultural practices, women avoid physical contact, including handshakes or hugs, with men who are not close family members.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kajwang Dismisses Harassment Claims by Governors, Says Senate Under Attack

Kajwang said claims directed at him and three other senators were part of a broader effort to undermine Parliament’s oversight role.

14 hours ago