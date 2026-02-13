Migori Forum Highlights Gaps in 10-Point Agenda Implementation

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13- The Committee overseeing the implementation of the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report has conducted a public forum in Migori County to gather views on progress and identify implementation gaps.

Committee Chair Dr Agnes Zani said the team is collecting measurable feedback from all 47 counties and working with relevant stakeholders to assess achievements and challenges.

The committee, formed in August 2025, is expected to conclude its six-month mandate in March, when it will release a public report detailing findings and recommendations.

Vice Chair Javas Bigambo said citizens have expressed strong interest in full implementation of the reforms to strengthen governance, curb corruption, and enhance devolution.

He warned politicians against undermining the agenda, saying such actions could weaken constitutional principles.

Committee member Fatuma Ibrahim said public concerns include corruption and compensation for victims of past protests, urging leaders to prioritise related legislation.