Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

File photo dated 18/06/25 of the then UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson arriving at the Cabinet Office in central London. Stripping Lord Mandelson of his peerage should "absolutely" be considered, Sir Ed Davey suggested as he questioned the "sincerity" of the apology by the former ambassador to the US. Issue date: Tuesday January 13, 2026.

Headlines

Lord Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

The force launched an investigation earlier this month over allegations that, while he was serving as a government minister, Lord Mandelson had passed on market-sensitive government information to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Published

LONDON Feb 24 – Lord Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Metropolitan Police said a 72-year-old man was arrested at an address in Camden, north London, on Monday and taken to a police station for interview.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The arrest follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden, a police statement added.

The force launched an investigation earlier this month over allegations that, while he was serving as a government minister, Lord Mandelson had passed on market-sensitive government information to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord Mandelson has not publicly commented in recent weeks on the Epstein files, but the BBC understands his position is he has not acted in any way criminally and that he was not motivated by financial gain.

Lord Mandelson became the British ambassador to the US in February 2025 but was sacked in September after Downing Street said new information about the depth of his relationship with Epstein had emerged.

The government has said it expects to release the first documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment in “early March”.

On Monday afternoon, he was seen being led away from his London home by plain clothes officers who put him in the back of an unmarked car.

The BBC understands his arrest was carried out by officers from the Met’s central specialist crime division.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links

Lord Mandelson says he has resigned his membership of the Labour Party as he does not want to “cause further embarrassment” by his links...

February 2, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Christian Turner appointed UK Ambassador to the US

Turner was the British high commissioner to Kenya from 2012 to 2015, where he led Britain's response to the Westgate Mall attack and helped...

December 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UK, Kenya Deepen Partnership to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

The gathering showcased joint initiatives aimed at strengthening survivor-centred policing.

December 5, 2025

DIPLOMACY

15 foreign missions in Tanzania urge probe on deaths cites evidence of concealment

Protests erupted across Tanzania's major cities, including Dar es Salaam and Arusha, after the general elections, which international observers stated fell short of democratic...

December 5, 2025

ANTI-TERROR WAR

UK issues travel advisory on visits to parts of Kenya

The UK attributed its caution to the continued threat of terrorism from Somalia-based groups. British nationals were urged to avoid all travel to Mandera...

December 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

British Council Showcases Innovation and Sustainability as Nairobi Hosts UK–Kenya Season Climate-Tech Event

The forum highlighted the accelerating intersection of climate action and emerging technology, and the outsized role of youth-led solutions in shaping sustainable African cities.

November 29, 2025

CHINA DAILY

UK to move asylum seekers from hotels to military bases – China Daily

The Labour government has pledged to stop using hotels for asylum seekers, under pressure from rising costs and a growing backlash in local communities.

October 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murdered Kenyan’s friends want UK soldier to face justice

On the night she went missing on 31 March 2012, Agnes begged her childhood friends Friend A and Friend B to come out with...

September 22, 2025