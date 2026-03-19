UDA Reschedules Emurua Dikirr Nomination to March 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19-The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has rescheduled its party nomination exercise for the Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County, bringing the date forward by one day.

In a notice issued on March 18, 2026, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) said the nominations will now be held on Friday, March 27, instead of the earlier planned Saturday, March 28.

The communication, signed by NEB Chairperson Anthony Mwaura, indicated that the change follows an earlier notification issued on March 16.

“The party nomination for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County has been rescheduled from Saturday, March 28, 2026 to Friday, March 27, 2026,” the notice reads.

However, UDA clarified that nomination exercises in two wards will proceed as earlier scheduled on March 28. These include Porro Ward in Samburu West Constituency, Samburu County, and Endo Ward in Marakwet East Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The party said all polling centres will open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the respective dates.

UDA has also urged aspirants and members to continue registering for the nominations through its online portal, with the application window set to close on Friday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m.

The mini-primaries are part of the party’s ongoing efforts to fill vacant elective positions in select constituencies and wards across the country.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that by-elections will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to fill vacant elective positions in three electoral areas across the country.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the commission said the polls will be conducted to elect a new Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County.

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

The electoral agency also announced that two ward-level by-elections will be held on the same day to fill vacant seats in county assemblies.

These include the Member of County Assembly positions for Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

IEBC said the by-elections will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws governing the filling of vacant seats.

The commission is expected to release a detailed election timetable outlining key activities including candidate nominations, campaign periods and voter preparedness ahead of the May polls.

IEBC had requested Sh59.38 million to conduct the by-election in Emurua Dikirr, even as the cost of recent mid-term elections continues to rise.

In the documents submitted to the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), the commission said it has already prepared a budget estimate of Sh59.38 Million for the exercise to ensure operational readiness once the official legal writ declaring the seat vacant is issued.

The commission noted that although it is still awaiting formal notification to trigger the electoral process, it is taking early steps to mobilise resources and logistical arrangements for the by-election.

The path to a by-election is a strictly timed legal process that begins only after an electoral seat is formally declared vacant.

Under Article 103 of the Constitution, a vacancy can be triggered by a member’s death, resignation, or disqualification by a court of law.

Once this occurs, the Speaker of the relevant House has 21 days to issue a formal “writ” (a legal notification) to the IEBC.

This document serves as the official green light for the Commission to gazette the vacancy and set an election date. By law, the poll must then be conducted within 90 days.