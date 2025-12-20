Connect with us

Christian Turner appointed UK Ambassador to the US

Published

LONDON, Dec 20 – Britain on Thursday named Christian Turner as its next ambassador to the United States, handing the veteran diplomat one of the country’s most prestigious and politically sensitive postings at a pivotal moment for transatlantic ties.

The appointment of a career diplomat to the high-profile post represents a shift in strategy from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after his decision to send in political appointee Peter Mandelson to build relations with the Trump administration backfired earlier this year.

The 53 year-old had been appointed as Britain’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York and was due to take up that role at the end of 2025.

Turner’s appointment caps a career spanning two decades in foreign policy and national security. A former historical documentary maker before turning to diplomacy, Turner began his government career in the Cabinet Office before joining the foreign office in 2005.

He served as First Secretary in Washington from 2002 to 2006, then as director for the Middle East and North Africa during the Arab Spring.

Turner was the British High Commissioner to Kenya from 2012 to 2015, where he led Britain’s response to the Westgate Mall attack and helped steer reconciliation efforts over Kenya’s Mau Mau rebellion.

Later, he oversaw the London Syria Conference in 2016, which raised billions for refugees.

