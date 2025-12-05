Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

15 foreign missions in Tanzania urge probe on deaths cites evidence of concealment

Protests erupted across Tanzania’s major cities, including Dar es Salaam and Arusha, after the general elections, which international observers stated fell short of democratic standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – A total of 17 diplomatic missions, including the EU Delegation, the UK, and Canada, have issued a joint statement condemning the violence and demanding the release of bodies following a crackdown on protests in Tanzania after the disputed October 29, general elections.

The missions cited credible evidence of concealment of dead bodies by security forces.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The joint statement calls for the Tanzanian authorities to urgently release all bodies of the dead to their families, release all political prisoners and ensure legal and medical support for detainees.

The foreign mission have further called for a prompt, impartial, and effective independent inquiry into all reported abuses, extrajudicial killings, and disappearances.

Protests erupted across Tanzania’s major cities, including Dar es Salaam and Arusha, after the general elections, which international observers stated fell short of democratic standards.

The main opposition party, CHADEMA, alleged that hundreds to over a thousand people were killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces.

The allegations of body concealment include claims that remains were removed from morgues and secretly disposed of to hide the true scale of the deaths.

Families who identified bodies were reportedly forced to sign false statements regarding the cause of death to retrieve them.

In response, the Tanzanian government has dismissed the reports of mass killings as “slanderous” and “information warfare,” blaming foreign interference for the unrest.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

US Senator denounces Meta restrictions on Tanzanian activists

US Senator Jim Risch has condemned Meta's move to restrict accounts of Tanzanian activists following government pressure, as Washington launches a review of its...

3 hours ago

Africa

Meta confirms Tanzania-ordered restriction on activist Maria Sarungi

Meta has confirmed restricting Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account following a government order, sparking criticism over free expression and political pressure amid escalating...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Places Ties with Tanzania Under Review Amid Governance and Security Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of its relationship with Tanzania, citing serious concerns over the Tanzanian government’s recent...

15 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Tanzanian hip hop artist Frida Amani named UNEP ecosystem restoration champion

UNEP has appointed Tanzanian rapper Frida Amani as its first Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration ahead of UNEA-7, aiming to inspire youth to restore degraded...

2 days ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

UK issues travel advisory on visits to parts of Kenya

The UK attributed its caution to the continued threat of terrorism from Somalia-based groups. British nationals were urged to avoid all travel to Mandera...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Coast Guard Joins Regional Security Agencies for Major Tabletop Exercise in Tanzania

The Kenya Coast Guard said the exercise aims to strengthen operational coordination, improve joint preparedness, and enhance real-time information sharing among participating states.

3 days ago

Africa

U.S. Issues Security Alert for Tanzania Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protests

The embassy warned travelers to expect significant disruptions in the coming weeks, including possible curfews and ferry cancellations.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

British Council Showcases Innovation and Sustainability as Nairobi Hosts UK–Kenya Season Climate-Tech Event

The forum highlighted the accelerating intersection of climate action and emerging technology, and the outsized role of youth-led solutions in shaping sustainable African cities.

6 days ago