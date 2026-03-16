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Govt Finalizes Plans for 369km SGR Line to Western Kenya

The planned railway section, covering about 369 kilometres, is expected to improve the movement of goods and passengers while reducing the heavy dependence on road transport.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Theb government has entered the final phase of preparations for the groundbreaking of the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and eventually to Malaba, a major infrastructure project aimed at strengthening regional trade and transport.

The planned railway section, covering about 369 kilometres, is expected to improve the movement of goods and passengers while reducing the heavy dependence on road transport along the busy Northern Corridor linking Mombasa to neighbouring countries.

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Davis Chirchir on Monday inspected preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony at Kibos in Kisumu County, saying the project will play a key role in unlocking economic opportunities in western Kenya and enhancing regional connectivity.

“We have arrived here in Kisumu today in Kibos to confirm that everything is ready for what will be a very important day,” Chirchir said during the inspection.

The ceremony will be presided over by William Ruto alongside Yoweri Museveni, highlighting the regional significance of the railway, which is expected to improve connectivity between Kenya and Uganda.

According to Chirchir, the extension will transform the regional transport system by providing a modern rail alternative to the thousands of trucks currently transporting cargo from the Port of Mombasa to inland destinations.

“This is a very significant construction which will open up the regional transport corridor that is currently serviced predominantly by trucks,” he said.

Beyond freight movement, the railway is also expected to significantly enhance passenger travel between major towns along the route, facilitating easier movement of people and access to markets.

“It will also provide passenger facilitation and greatly improve the transportation of goods to markets as well as people-to-people movement,” Chirchir said.

The government anticipates that the groundbreaking ceremony will attract over 20,000 people, prompting extensive logistical preparations, including security arrangements, crowd management and site infrastructure.

“We expect that we will host in excess of 20,000 people on this particular day, so we are not taking anything to chance,” Chirchir said.

He described the railway extension as a historic development that will shape the region’s transport infrastructure for decades.

“Railways are not built every day,” he said.

The Standard Gauge Railway remains one of Kenya’s flagship infrastructure initiatives aimed at lowering the cost of transport and improving cargo efficiency from the coast to inland markets.

The first phase connects Mombasa to Nairobi, while the second phase extends from Nairobi to Naivasha.

The proposed extension will push the line further west through Kisumu before reaching Malaba, a key crossing point linking Kenya to Uganda and the wider East African region.

Once completed, the railway is expected to boost economic integration in East Africa by enabling faster, cheaper and more efficient movement of cargo and passengers across borders.

Chirchir said the government was satisfied with the level of preparation ahead of the ceremony.

“I have spoken to my colleagues here and they have assured me that security and all aspects of the event, including the order of activities, are well prepared,” he said.

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