UK, Kenya Deepen Partnership to Tackle Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The United Kingdom and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV), including the fast-rising threat of technology-facilitated abuse, during an engagement hosted on Wednesday by the British High Commission in Nairobi.

The event, presided over by the British High Commission Chargé d’AffairesEd Barnett, featured Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja as the chief guest and served as a flagship activity for the UK’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The gathering showcased joint initiatives aimed at strengthening survivor-centred policing, fostering higher-education collaboration, and promoting technological innovations to curb online GBV.

In his keynote address, IG Kanja underscored the urgency of combating digital forms of abuse, noting that online harassment, stalking, and non-consensual image sharing have become a global threat—intensified by the borderless nature of the internet.

“Today in Kenya, as across the world, the digital space has become a double-edged sword,” Kanja said.

“It is a platform for empowerment, education, and connection. Yet, tragically, it has also become a new frontier for a rapidly growing and deeply concerning form of abuse.”

He emphasized the National Police Service’s commitment to creating safe and survivor-friendly avenues for reporting crimes but stressed the need for cross-border collaboration.

“This is why the partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom, which we celebrate today, is so vital,” he said. “Through this partnership, we are moving beyond mere condemnation to concrete, technology-driven action.”

The event highlighted key UK–Kenya policing collaborations such as POLICARE, a survivor-focused response centre piloted with UK support, the Mombasa Situation Room, improving coordination for SGBV response and the enhanced capacity at gender desks in police stations nationwide.

The British Council, Kenyatta University and the University of Warwick showcased innovative tools developed to combat online harassment.

These solutions include research-driven approaches designed to improve understanding of digital abuse and enhance support systems for survivors.

Dr. Barnett reiterated the UK’s dedication to supporting Kenya’s efforts.

“The UK is proud to stand with Kenya in this fight,” he said. “Through initiatives like gender desks and POLICARE, we are supporting the National Police Service to deliver survivor-focused policing. This is a transformative approach that ensures dignity, safety, and access to justice for survivors.”

The event also highlighted the TRANSFORM programme, which led to the creation of Gwiji for Women, an impact-driven enterprise supported by Unilever, the UK and EY.

The platform connects women engaged in cleaning services with clients through a secure app—enhancing income, safety and independence while reducing vulnerability to GBV.