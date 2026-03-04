Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sing’oei said Kenya continues to position itself as a champion of negotiated settlements, describing mediation as “the most effective pathway to stability.”/MFA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya hosts UK, Finland for mediation talks as global conflict mechanisms strain

Kenya hosts UK and Finland diplomats in Nairobi for mediation talks, pushing stronger global conflict resolution frameworks and a proposed mediation treaty.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Kenya on Wednesday convened senior diplomats and mediation experts from Britain and Finland for a trilateral workshop aimed at strengthening international efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully, as global dispute-resolution mechanisms face mounting strain.

Opening the Kenya–UK–Finland Trilateral Workshop on Mediation at the Radisson Blu Arboretum in Nairobi, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the initiative comes at a time when “global norms and institutions are under strain,” and the peaceful settlement of disputes is increasingly sidelined.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The frameworks that govern dispute resolution have not kept pace with emerging challenges,” Sing’oei said.

“Both incentives and capacity for mediation must be strengthened.”

The workshop brings together officials and practitioners to examine how mediation — long championed as a cost-effective and less destructive alternative to armed conflict — can be reinforced amid shifting geopolitical tensions and complex transnational crises.

Sing’oei said Kenya continues to position itself as a champion of negotiated settlements, describing mediation as “the most effective pathway to stability.”

“Our partnership with the UK and Finland reflects a shared commitment to advancing mediation as a key tool for conflict prevention and resolution,” he said.

Kenya has played a prominent role in regional peace efforts over the past two decades, often serving as a neutral convener in East African disputes.

However, Sing’oei acknowledged that sustaining and scaling such efforts will require stronger institutions and better-trained mediators.

“We must continue strengthening the capacity of our mediators and institutions,” he said, describing the Nairobi workshop as part of a broader effort to build technical expertise and deepen international collaboration.

He added that Kenya is spearheading efforts toward a proposed treaty on Support for Conflict Resolution Through Mediation — an initiative aimed at giving mediation stronger institutional backing and greater international legitimacy.

Sing’oei said Kenya also intends to leverage technology and work with the “Friends of Mediation,” a coalition of states promoting diplomatic solutions, to advance that agenda.

Among those attending the workshop were Dr. Ed Barnett, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission; Ambassador Pekka Kosonen, Ambassador for Peace Mediation for the Republic of Finland; and Leo Svahnback, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Ombudsman gives MoH 7 days to explain Vitamin A shortage in public facilities

Ombudsman gives the Health Ministry seven days to explain reports of Vitamin A shortages in public facilities, warning of risks to children.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Heavy rains peak in Nairobi as flood risk rises, met warns

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Heavy rains are now peaking across Nairobi and its surrounding counties, raising the risk of flash floods, according to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah defends National Infrastructure Fund as shift from debt to investment

“We cannot continue funding essential infrastructure through unsustainable borrowing or additional taxation,” Ichung’wah said

2 hours ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki Pledges Govt Support to Families of Chopper Crash Victims

Kindiki said President William Ruto had personally reached out to the affected families and would attend the final funeral rites.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Court Awards Natembeya Sh2.5mn After Quashing Corruption Case

The court also ruled that the manner in which investigators obtained his M-Pesa statements was illegal and procedurally irregular.

3 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Maintains Status Quo at Muthurwa Market Amid Traders’ Eviction Case

The traders, represented by lawyer Babu Owino, told the court they received a 14-day demolition notice threatening multi-storey residential and commercial buildings belonging to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga Appears Before EACC Over Tender Probe

According to the Commission, the probe relates to tender awards issued under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in Bungoma County during the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Officer Arrested After Surrendering Over Wife’s Killing in Roysambu

The officer, identified as Daniel Macharia, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Florence Nyagah, at their apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu.

4 hours ago