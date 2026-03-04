Kenya hosts UK, Finland for mediation talks as global conflict mechanisms strain

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Kenya on Wednesday convened senior diplomats and mediation experts from Britain and Finland for a trilateral workshop aimed at strengthening international efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully, as global dispute-resolution mechanisms face mounting strain.

Opening the Kenya–UK–Finland Trilateral Workshop on Mediation at the Radisson Blu Arboretum in Nairobi, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the initiative comes at a time when “global norms and institutions are under strain,” and the peaceful settlement of disputes is increasingly sidelined.

“The frameworks that govern dispute resolution have not kept pace with emerging challenges,” Sing’oei said.

“Both incentives and capacity for mediation must be strengthened.”

The workshop brings together officials and practitioners to examine how mediation — long championed as a cost-effective and less destructive alternative to armed conflict — can be reinforced amid shifting geopolitical tensions and complex transnational crises.

Sing’oei said Kenya continues to position itself as a champion of negotiated settlements, describing mediation as “the most effective pathway to stability.”

“Our partnership with the UK and Finland reflects a shared commitment to advancing mediation as a key tool for conflict prevention and resolution,” he said.

Kenya has played a prominent role in regional peace efforts over the past two decades, often serving as a neutral convener in East African disputes.

However, Sing’oei acknowledged that sustaining and scaling such efforts will require stronger institutions and better-trained mediators.

“We must continue strengthening the capacity of our mediators and institutions,” he said, describing the Nairobi workshop as part of a broader effort to build technical expertise and deepen international collaboration.

He added that Kenya is spearheading efforts toward a proposed treaty on Support for Conflict Resolution Through Mediation — an initiative aimed at giving mediation stronger institutional backing and greater international legitimacy.

Sing’oei said Kenya also intends to leverage technology and work with the “Friends of Mediation,” a coalition of states promoting diplomatic solutions, to advance that agenda.

Among those attending the workshop were Dr. Ed Barnett, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission; Ambassador Pekka Kosonen, Ambassador for Peace Mediation for the Republic of Finland; and Leo Svahnback, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Nairobi.