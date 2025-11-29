Connect with us

British Council Showcases Innovation and Sustainability as Nairobi Hosts UK–Kenya Season Climate-Tech Event

The forum highlighted the accelerating intersection of climate action and emerging technology, and the outsized role of youth-led solutions in shaping sustainable African cities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The British Council is collaborating with partners across the United Kingdom and Kenya to deliver a year-long programme of arts, culture, heritage and education activities under UK/Kenya Season 2025, highlighting creativity, innovation and cross-border collaboration.

With activities scheduled between May and December 2025 in both countries, the season spotlights work in architecture, design, fashion, literature, music, film, performing and visual arts, alongside education and cultural exchange initiatives designed to strengthen artistic and institutional ties.

As part of the UK–Kenya Season 2025: Nairobi Arts, Culture & Heritage Month, a climate-tech event hosted by the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) concluded yesterday — convening young innovators, policymakers, creatives and sustainability leaders for a day of dialogue, knowledge sharing and hands-on exploration.

Delivering the keynote address, KGBS CEO Nasra Nanda urged for ambitious interventions to re-engineer urban spaces for climate resilience.

“African cities can hack their way to a liveable future. For many in Nairobi, climate change is not a graph or a headline; it is flooded streets, lost livelihoods and unbearable heat in tin-roofed homes,” she said.

“Our mission is simple and urgent: to transform Kenya’s buildings and cities so they are low-carbon, climate-resilient and deeply human. We cannot do that with standards and policies alone. We need technology, creativity, and courage.”

Gloria Tanui, President of CRESA at the University of Nairobi, stressed the importance of equipping young innovators with communication and marketing skills that amplify their work beyond technical spaces.

“Youth need to be trained on communication and marketing skills so they can show the world the solutions they’re creating,” she said.

The event opened with a formal dialogue session featuring climate, technology and sustainability experts. With nearly 100 young people and early-career professionals participating, speakers underscored that innovation thrives where young voices are present at decision-making tables.

Stakeholders agreed that scalable, youth-driven innovation will be critical to reducing urban climate risks and shaping sustainable cities of the future.

