IEBC Receives Ballot Papers Ahead of Feb 26 By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received four pallets of ballot papers and statutory forms in preparation for the upcoming by-elections on 26th February.

The materials, received this afternoon by Deputy Commission Secretary – Support Services, Obadiah Keitany, MBS, will be used in Isiolo South Constituency, as well as County Assembly Wards in West Kabras (Malava Constituency), Evurore, and Muminji (Mbeere Constituency).

Speaking to the media, Keitany confirmed that preparations for the by-elections are at an advanced stage.

He said the Commission is currently training polling officials and that all logistical arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct.

“The Commission is fully prepared to conduct free, fair, transparent, credible, and inclusive elections,” he stated.

Keitany added that the dispatch of ballot papers and other electoral materials will commence on Monday, 23rd February 2026.

The by-elections are part of Kenya’s ongoing efforts to fill vacant elective positions in both national and county government levels.