Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto is unable to attend the proceedings since President Uhuru Kenyatta will be out of the country at the time/FILE

BOTTOM-UP

Government to Establish Digital Hubs in Every Ward, Says ICT CS Kabogo

Kabogo remarked that the facility is part of a broader government programme to establish digital hubs in every ward to enhance digital inclusion and create opportunities for young people.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, has called on residents of the Central region to embrace the government’s development agenda.

The CS noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has made notable development achievements within its first three years in office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kabogo said the government has rolled out key projects aimed at improving livelihoods, citing the tarmacking of roads, implementation of affordable housing programmes, and the establishment of digital hubs across the country.

He urged leaders from the region to provide factual information to the public and avoid misleading narratives that could undermine development efforts.

The CS was speaking in Makuyu, Murang’a County,, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Jitume ICT Hub.

He remarked that the facility is part of a broader government programme to establish digital hubs in every ward to enhance digital inclusion and create opportunities for young people.

“The government is committed to ensuring that no region is left behind in the digital transformation agenda. These digital hubs will provide access to the internet, support online work, and promote the delivery of various digital services at the grassroots,” Kabogo said.

He added that the administration will continue expanding internet connectivity in rural areas to bridge the digital divide and empower communities to participate in the digital economy.

According to the CS, the hubs will offer spaces for innovation, online jobs, training, and access to government e-services.

Kabogo also asked Kenyans to appreciate the economic recovery achieved under the current administration, noting that the cost of living has gradually declined.

He pointed to a stable dollar exchange rate and reduced fuel prices as indicators of improved economic management, saying these gains should be safeguarded through unity and support for government programmes.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Migori Forum Highlights Gaps in 10-Point Agenda Implementation

Committee member Fatuma Ibrahim said public concerns include corruption and compensation for victims of past protests, urgin

6 minutes ago

Kenya

IG Kanja Orders Probe After Security Scare at President Ruto’s Wajir Event

The event was graced by President Ruto in his capacity as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

10 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Rules Sh22mn Justice Majanja Insurance Payout to Be Shared as Intestate Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The High Court in Nairobi has ruled that Sh22 million arising from the late Justice David Majanja’s Group Life...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Administration Disburses Sh297.5mn in Ward Bursaries to Support Nairobi Learners

Each of Nairobi’s 85 wards received Sh3.5 million, forming part of the Sh595 million total bursary allocation for the 2025/2026 financial year.

12 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen Warns of Alcohol, Drug Abuse Crisis in Police Service

Murkomen told Members of Parliament that alcohol addiction among officers is a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

12 hours ago

Kenya

NSSF contribution rates jump from Feb – Here’s what you must pay

Starting February 2026, NSSF contributions rise. Here’s a clear breakdown of what employees and employers will pay.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Muslim woman rejects Ruto’s hug in Mandera

In the Muslim cultural practices, women avoid physical contact, including handshakes or hugs, with men who are not close family members.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kajwang Dismisses Harassment Claims by Governors, Says Senate Under Attack

Kajwang said claims directed at him and three other senators were part of a broader effort to undermine Parliament’s oversight role.

14 hours ago