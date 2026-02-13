Government to Establish Digital Hubs in Every Ward, Says ICT CS Kabogo

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, has called on residents of the Central region to embrace the government’s development agenda.

The CS noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has made notable development achievements within its first three years in office.

Kabogo said the government has rolled out key projects aimed at improving livelihoods, citing the tarmacking of roads, implementation of affordable housing programmes, and the establishment of digital hubs across the country.

He urged leaders from the region to provide factual information to the public and avoid misleading narratives that could undermine development efforts.

The CS was speaking in Makuyu, Murang’a County,, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Jitume ICT Hub.

He remarked that the facility is part of a broader government programme to establish digital hubs in every ward to enhance digital inclusion and create opportunities for young people.

“The government is committed to ensuring that no region is left behind in the digital transformation agenda. These digital hubs will provide access to the internet, support online work, and promote the delivery of various digital services at the grassroots,” Kabogo said.

He added that the administration will continue expanding internet connectivity in rural areas to bridge the digital divide and empower communities to participate in the digital economy.

According to the CS, the hubs will offer spaces for innovation, online jobs, training, and access to government e-services.

Kabogo also asked Kenyans to appreciate the economic recovery achieved under the current administration, noting that the cost of living has gradually declined.

He pointed to a stable dollar exchange rate and reduced fuel prices as indicators of improved economic management, saying these gains should be safeguarded through unity and support for government programmes.