Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Cabinet Approves Sh4.1bn for Drought Relief Across Affected Regions

According to the Cabinet, counties including Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alarm phase, while 12 additional counties remain on Alert, experiencing a trajectory of worsening conditions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The Cabinet has approved the release of Sh4.1 billion to scale up interventions aimed at alleviating the worsening drought conditions in several parts of the country.

The decision comes in response to rapidly deteriorating food security, with an estimated 3.3 million people currently facing acute food shortages, a figure projected to rise to 3.6 million by June 2026 if urgent action is not taken.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Cabinet, counties including Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alarm phase, while 12 additional counties remain on Alert, experiencing a trajectory of worsening conditions.

The drought has also led to rising malnutrition, affecting over 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women, alongside other vulnerable groups.

The funding will supplement previous allocations made in December 2025 and January 2026 and will cover relief food, logistics, and essential non-food assistance.

Authorities also warned of deteriorating livestock conditions, increased livestock deaths, and rising human-wildlife conflicts, which could escalate into a full-scale emergency if not addressed promptly.

The Cabinet emphasized that the urgent funding aims to strengthen response interventions, improve water and food distribution, and safeguard livelihoods across the affected counties.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges MPs to Protect NG-CDF Gains Following Court of Appeal Ruling

The Speaker advised MPs to remain focused on service delivery and avoid unnecessary political rhetoric that could undermine the Fund.

27 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Cabinet endorses Sh4.7 trillion budget policy statement

Expenditure allocations comprise KSh3.46 trillion for recurrent spending, 749.5 billion Shillings for development, 495.7 billion Shillings in transfers to county governments, and 2 billion...

31 minutes ago

Kenya

Communications Authority warns Kenyans against Illegal Mobile Phone Brands Posing Health Risks

Communcations Authority Director General David Mugonyi emphasized the need to verify phones’ Type Approval status via the CA’s online licensee register.

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Nurses Protest Outside Nairobi City Hall Over Employment Issues

The healthcare workers warned that the ongoing employment crisis is negatively affecting healthcare service delivery across public facilities.

1 hour ago

County News

Counties receive Sh1.67 billion to enhance service delivery

Under the KDSPII programme, Counties will use Level 1 Grants to finance Capacity Building and Institutional Strengthening activities according to their approved County KDSPII...

2 hours ago

Kenya

27 Kenyans conscripted into Russia-Ukraine war rescued and repatriated: Mudavadi

Mudavadi said their safe return was secured through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to confront Russia over ‘unacceptable’ use of its nationals in combat

The government estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Governors Call for Talks with Senate to Ease Oversight Tensions

While acknowledging the Senate’s constitutional authority to summon governors, the CoG raised concerns that some oversight committees’ conduct falls short of constitutional intent.

3 hours ago