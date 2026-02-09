Connect with us

A terminal building at JKIA/FILE/KAA

Kenya

Aviation Workers Issue 7-Day Strike Notice Over Stalled CBA talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a fresh seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), citing stalled collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, delayed union dues remittance, and alleged discrimination against contract workers.

In a statement released on Monday, KAWU accused KCAA management of refusing to negotiate and failing to implement agreements dating back to 2015, despite numerous talks and conciliation efforts.

The union also raised concerns over the treatment of contract employees, claiming they are denied benefits and recognition that permanent staff enjoy, despite performing similar duties.

KAWU warned that unless the issues are addressed comprehensively, industrial action scheduled for Monday, February 16, 2026, will be unavoidable. The union cautioned that a strike could disrupt air traffic operations, airport management, and technical services nationwide, affecting both domestic and international flights.

This latest notice follows a similar seven-day strike notice issued three weeks ago, after stalled discussions with KCAA and the government over salary increments. The union has accused KCAA of unfair labor practices, citing a decade-long failure to review staff salaries, with some employees reportedly going over 11 years without a pay adjustment.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema stated that all avenues for dialogue had been exhausted, leaving the union with no alternative but to resort to industrial action. Speaking to the media on January 21, 2026, Ndiema warned:

“We will close the airspace, ground everything, and shut down all Kenyan airports. This is a warning.”

The union emphasized that without urgent intervention, the planned strike would severely disrupt air travel in Kenya, echoing similar action in September 2025, when flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other airports were paralyzed for two days before government intervention restored normal operations.

KAWU urged KCAA and the government to act swiftly to prevent a repeat of nationwide flight disruptions and ensure fair treatment for all aviation workers.

