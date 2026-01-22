Connect with us

Zani-Led Team to roll-out public hearing on implementation of NADCO, 10-Point Agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report, chaired by former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, is set to address the media today.

The press conference comes a day after the committee briefed President William Ruto and the UDA National Steering Committee, presenting a comprehensive update on its engagements with ministries, state departments, agencies, and civil society organizations since assuming office in August 2025.

The briefing documents will be submitted to the UDA National Governing Council, which is scheduled to convene on Monday next week for further consideration.

Zani also announced that the committee will roll out nationwide stakeholder consultations starting early next month as part of its mandate.

Speaking during the meeting at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, President Ruto said the issues being reviewed by the committee were of great importance to Kenyans, stressing the need for elected leaders to stay informed on the progress made.

“These are matters that touch the core of our people. It is essential that their representatives are kept up to date on how far we have gone,” the President said.

President Ruto further revealed that he would consult ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga to agree on dates for a joint Parliamentary Group meeting in the coming days.

He noted that the meeting would serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by himself and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

It was during that meeting that the bipartisan implementation committee was formally unveiled and mandated to oversee the execution of the agenda signed by the two leaders in March 2025.

