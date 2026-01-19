Connect with us

County News

Umoja One MCA ‘Roro’ Enters Nairobi Senate Race

The 36-year-old legislator, who currently serves under the ruling UDA party, is known for his strong community engagement and support for local residents, frequently sharing development updates on his activities on social media platforms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Mark Ronaldo Mugambi, popularly known as Roro, has announced his intention to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat.

The two-term Umoja One Ward MCA made the declaration during the Nyota Capital disbursement ceremony for youth from Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties.

He will be seeking to unseat Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General and incumbent Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in the next general election.

