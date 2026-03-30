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2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Numbers Matter: Youth, Marginalised Communities Told to Register or Risk Political Irrelevance

“Even if we sing Tuko Kadi, Wantam, or Tutam, if we are not going to the polls in large numbers, I assure you.. these old politicians don’t joke with anyone; power is not given, power is taken,” PPLC Chairman Misati.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – The youth and people from marginalised and minority communities have been urged to actively participate in enhanced continuous voter registration.

Political Parties Liaison Committee Chairman Evans James Misati warned that political power can only be achieved through numbers.

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He told participants during the IEBC voter registration drive in Lungalunga, that there is need for citizens to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete action by registering as voters.

“So even if we sing from morning until evening about the Tuko Kadi, sing Wantam, or sing Tutam, if we are not going to the polls in large numbers, I assure you as the chairman of PPLC, these old politicians don’t joke with anyone; power is not given, power is taken,” PPLC Chairman Misati.

Representatives from the Office of President and Registrar of Political Parties further urged residents to seize the opportunity presented by the registration exercise.

“It is a challenge to you that today, as we launch this exercise, you should be seen as people who are happy because you have been recognized, and that will only be visible if you turn up to register as voters,” John Cox Lorionokou said.

Head and Secretary of the Minorities and Marginalized Affairs Unit in the Executive Office of the President Josphat Lowoi Lodeya added; “You are also registering to vote so that the government can plan for you after we know how many you are. So do not think that by registering to vote you are just trying to vote for a specific person; no, voting is your right. You will vote and you will have your voice because you yourself will decide who will lead you.”

The electoral agency is targeting to register 2.5 million new voters across the country during the 30-day long period.

IEBC Chairperson Erustus Ethekon stated that the Commission will also establish registration centers in universities and colleges to capture a significant number of eligible youth.

IEBC will deploy resources using a data-driven model, ensuring equitable distribution of registration kits based on population size, geographic factors, and voter demand.

Kenyans aged 18 and above have been urged to take advantage of the exercise and register as voters.

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