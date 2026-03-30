EACC arrests two suspects for impersonation and extortion

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two individuals for impersonating Commission officers and extorting money from members of the public.

The suspects were apprehended following a complaint lodged on March 29, 2026.

According to the report, one of the suspects, contacted the complainant and identified herself as an EACC officer. The suspect claimed that the complainant was under investigation and demanded money to influence the outcome of the case and prevent further action.

Acting on the report, the EACC launched an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects immediately after receiving a bribe of Kes20,000.