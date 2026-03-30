Ethekon hails surge in youth voter registration as 30-day listing kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Erustus Ethekon has lauded the surge in youth voter registration in recent weeks, calling it a powerful testament to the growing inclusivity and participation of young people in Kenya’s democratic process.

Ethekon, this trend signals a deepening commitment to democracy by Kenya’s youth, who are increasingly recognizing the power of their vote in shaping the nation’s future.

“Democracy, as you all know, is not inherited. It is renewed each time a citizen registers as a voter.

“Encouragingly, we have witnessed a surge in youth registration in the recent weeks, which sends a very powerful message of inclusion and participation by our youth,” Ethekon remarked as he launched the nationwide enhance voter registration exercise in Shimoni, Kwale County.

The IEBC has committed to facilitating the registration of new voters, particularly among youth and marginalized communities, and to ensuring that the election is reflective of the entire Kenyan population.

Ethekon announced that the enhanced voter registration exercise marks a major shift in its strategy, which will sees it moving from traditional office-based methods to engage with citizens directly in their communities, ensuring more accessible and inclusive voter registration.

“This bold step ensures that we reach out to everybody within the proximity of their homes,” said Ethekon, emphasizing the Commission is aiming to register approximately 6.5 million new voters before the next elections.

The electoral agency is targeting to register 2.5 million new voters across the country during the 30-day long period.

Ethekon stated that the Commission will also establish registration centers in universities and colleges to capture a significant number of eligible youth.

IEBC will deploy resources using a data-driven model, ensuring equitable distribution of registration kits based on population size, geographic factors, and voter demand.

Kenyans aged 18 and above have been urged to take advantage of the exercise and register as voters.