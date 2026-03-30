Muturi Raises Alarm Over ‘Ghost Voters’ in Register

MAKUENI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – Democratic Party leader and former Attorney General Justin Muturi has raised concerns over the credibility of Kenya’s voter register, claiming that more than two million deceased individuals remain listed as voters.

Speaking in Tawa during an United Alternative Government popularisation tour, Muturi described the issue as a serious threat to the integrity of the country’s democratic process.

“For over a decade now, more than 2 million deceased Kenyans remain listed as voters. This is not just a statistic; it is a glaring weakness in a system that must inspire trust,” he said.

Muturi linked the discrepancy to systemic challenges in civil registration, noting that many families are unable to obtain death certificates due to associated costs. As a result, numerous deaths go unrecorded in official systems, creating gaps that affect the accuracy of the voter roll.

He warned that such inconsistencies could create opportunities for manipulation and undermine public confidence in election outcomes.

“When such discrepancies persist, they inevitably raise legitimate concerns. They create loopholes that can be exploited,” he added.

Muturi referenced a past audit by KPMG, which flagged issues including duplicate entries and the presence of deceased voters in the register, saying the findings highlight deeper structural problems within the electoral system.

He called on electoral authorities to urgently address the issue to ensure transparency and accountability ahead of future elections.