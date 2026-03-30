Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Muturi Raises Alarm Over ‘Ghost Voters’ in Register

Muturi referenced a past audit by KPMG, which flagged issues including duplicate entries and the presence of deceased voters in the register, saying the findings highlight deeper structural problems within the electoral system.

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – Democratic Party leader and former Attorney General Justin Muturi has raised concerns over the credibility of Kenya’s voter register, claiming that more than two million deceased individuals remain listed as voters.

Speaking in Tawa during an United Alternative Government popularisation tour, Muturi described the issue as a serious threat to the integrity of the country’s democratic process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“For over a decade now, more than 2 million deceased Kenyans remain listed as voters. This is not just a statistic; it is a glaring weakness in a system that must inspire trust,” he said.

Muturi linked the discrepancy to systemic challenges in civil registration, noting that many families are unable to obtain death certificates due to associated costs. As a result, numerous deaths go unrecorded in official systems, creating gaps that affect the accuracy of the voter roll.

He warned that such inconsistencies could create opportunities for manipulation and undermine public confidence in election outcomes.

“When such discrepancies persist, they inevitably raise legitimate concerns. They create loopholes that can be exploited,” he added.

Muturi referenced a past audit by KPMG, which flagged issues including duplicate entries and the presence of deceased voters in the register, saying the findings highlight deeper structural problems within the electoral system.

He called on electoral authorities to urgently address the issue to ensure transparency and accountability ahead of future elections.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Rights Groups Urge Transparency in Kenya Human Rights Reparations Process

The coalition called on the commission to safeguard its institutional independence, cautioning against any undue influence from political or administrative quarters, including the State...

54 minutes ago

Top stories

Iran Embassy in Kenya Accuses Israel of Spreading “Iranophobia” Over Missile Range Claims

In a statement issued in Nairobi, the Iranian mission said Israel was attempting to divert attention from what it described as documented war crimes...

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Ethekon hails surge in youth voter registration as 30-day listing kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Erustus Ethekon has lauded the surge in youth voter registration in recent...

2 hours ago

Top stories

DPP Ingonga Vows Firm Action on Corruption in IMF Reform Talks

The reforms are part of broader national efforts to improve Kenya’s standing in the global financial system, including the push to be removed from...

3 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC Lists County Commissioner Offices as Voter Registration Centres

In a Gazette notice published on March 27, the Commission announced that the exercise will run from March 30 to April 28, 2026, giving...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nyaribo Denies Claims of 33 Bodies, Says Only 13 Were Released for Burial in Kericho

Nyaribo explained that the county government provided Sh38,000 to facilitate the disposal process

4 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Numbers Matter: Youth, Marginalised Communities Told to Register or Risk Political Irrelevance

"Even if we sing Tuko Kadi, Wantam, or Tutam, if we are not going to the polls in large numbers, I assure you.. these...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Petitioners Welcome NTSA Suspension of Instant Fines System but Vow to Continue Court Fight

NTSA had said the temporary suspension is meant to allow for public awareness and to ensure the system is consistent with Section 117 of...

5 hours ago