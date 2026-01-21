UDA–ODM to Convene Joint Parliamentary Group Meeting on 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will convene a joint Parliamentary Group meeting in the coming weeks to review progress made in implementing the 10-point agenda and the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

President William Ruto revealed that he would consult ODM interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga in the coming days to agree on the date for the joint Parliamentary Group meeting.

He said the meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by himself and former Prime Minister The Late Raila Odinga.

It was during that meeting that the bipartisan implementation committee was unveiled and mandated to oversee the execution of the agenda signed by the two leaders in March 2025.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday after meeting the Committee on the Implementation of the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO report (COIN-10), chaired by ODM Deputy Secretary-General Agnes Zani.

The committee presented a progress report to the UDA National Steering Committee at the State House, Nairobi.

“These are issues that go to the heart of our people. It is important that their representatives are regularly updated on how far we have gone,” the UDA Party Leader said.