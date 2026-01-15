Bidu’s son, daughter face off in proxy war between UDA and Jubilee in Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — A bitter family feud is set to dominate the February 26 Isiolo South MP by-election, as the children of the late Mohamed Bidu prepare to go head-to-head for the parliamentary seat held by their father.

The contest, initially a local succession battle, has quickly escalated into a high-stakes proxy war between President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bina Mohamed, who publicly declared her candidacy this week, is facing off against her brother, Tubi Mohamed, each backed by rival national parties.

Jubilee Party has thrown its weight behind Bina.

“A by-election is an opportunity to articulate issues as a party. We are in this for the long haul,” said Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

UDA had presented Tubi Mohamed with a nomination certificate following an endorsement by local elders positioning him as the frontrunner.

The ruling party is expected to marshal its full campaign machinery, with endorsements from local elders adding significant clout in a region where clan support remains decisive.

The sibling rivalry has been intensified by reports of family disagreements over succession and which branch of the late MP’s family should carry forward Mohamed Tubi’s political legacy.

Bina Mohamed, citing deep roots in Isiolo South and respect for her family’s longstanding role in the community, insisted her candidacy is equally legitimate.

“I am a proud daughter of Mohamed Tubi and I also deserve to be elected as a Member of Parliament for Isiolo South,” she said.

With Jubilee keen to retain the seat and UDA seeking to expand its influence, the battle in Isiolo South mirrors other by-elections across Kenya, including Mbeere North, Evurore, and Muminji, where UDA has invested heavily to clinch the seats.