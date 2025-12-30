UDA hands Isiolo South candidate nomination certificate ahead of February poll

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a nomination certificate to Tubi Mohamed Tubi as the party’s candidate for the Isiolo South parliamentary by-election scheduled for February 26, 2026, following the death of area MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed.

UDA Secretary-General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan formally presented the certificate to Tubi on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, Hustler Plaza, Nairobi, confirming him as the ruling party’s flag bearer in the contest to fill the vacant seat.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Hon. Tubi Bidu Mohamed in November while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. The late legislator, elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in 2022, was serving his first term.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sen Hassan said President William Ruto had conveyed his appreciation to Isiolo County leaders and local communities for rallying behind a single candidate through a consensus-driven process, describing it as a demonstration of political maturity and unity.

“The Party Leader is grateful to the leadership and people of Isiolo for building consensus around Tubi Mohamed Tubi’s candidature and for the confidence shown in UDA,” Hassan said.

He added that the President remains committed to improving livelihoods across the country through targeted development programmes, noting that northern Kenya continues to feature prominently in the government’s development agenda.

The nomination event was attended by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and former Isiolo North MP Charfano Mokku.

The Isiolo South by-election is expected to attract keen political interest as parties test their grassroots strength in northern Kenya ahead of the 2027 general election cycle.