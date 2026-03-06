Connect with us

ODM Life Members challenge Oburu’s Special NDC citing pending branch, league polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Uncertainity looms over Friday’s bid by Oburu Oginga led faction of ODM to convene a Special National Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026.

In a letter addressed by Kimani and Muriithi Associates, the ODM Life Members further questioned the legality of the notice which was signed by ODM Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omwanyo.

ODM has been rocked by a leadership between on faction led by Party leader Oburu Oginga, National Chairman Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are proponents of the Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM.

The main bone of contention whether the 21-year old opposition party should back President William Ruto’s re-election bid or field a candidate to challenge the incumbent.

While Oburu led faction has already moved party leadership organs to approve pre-2027 election coalition talks, Sifuna’s wing accuse President Ruto of reneging on the full implementation of 10 agenda points contained in a Broadbased Cooperation Pact he signed with the now deceased ODM Founder Raila Odinga.

Sifuna complicated matters last month after he moved to the Political Party Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and was reinstated as the substansive ODM SG until the determination of a petition challenging his removal by National Executive Committee meeting.

The Nairobi Senator and the ODM Life Members Group has separately accused Oburu of violating the ODM constitution and undermining internal democracy.

They claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the party constitution.

They say the actions threaten ODM’s founding values of transparency, rule of law and accountability.

Raila’s daughter Winnie Odinga added her voice to the ODM Life Members petition by demanding Oburu’s resignation, an urgent National Delegates Convention ‘to deliberate on the current governance crisis, restore legitimacy to party structures, and reaffirm ODM’s constitutional values.’

