Tubi Mohammed sworn-in as new Isiolo South legislator

United Democratic Alliance flag-bearer garnered 7,352 votes against his sister Bina Tubi vying on the Jubilee Party, who finished a distant second with 634 votes.

NAIROBI Kenya Feb 5 – Tubi Mohammed Tubi has been sworn-in as the new member of parliament of the Isiolo South following victory in last Thursday by-election.

The by-election was called following the death of their father, Mohammed Tubi, setting the stage for a deeply personal and politically charged succession battle.

The late Tubi was serving his first term as an MP and sat in the Departmental Committee on Environment and Public Petitions Committee.

He was elected to represent Isiolo South Constituency in August 2022 under the Jubilee Party.

Prior to becoming an MP, the deceased lawmaker served as the Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly from 2013 to 2017.

