Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi, presenting the group’s findings, said Kenyans have yet to see meaningful justice for victims of police brutality during protests that have rocked the country in recent years/Linda Mwananchi

NATIONAL NEWS

Linda Mwananchi ODM faction gives govt 10pc score on 10-point reform agenda

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM says the government has fulfilled only 10pc of the 10-point reform agenda agreed with Raila Odinga, criticizing delays in electoral, devolution, and civil liberties reforms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM has given the government a “generous” score of 10 per cent for implementing the 10-point reform agenda agreed between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga, saying the pact had effectively collapsed and could not be revived.

Speaking during the launch of the alternative “People’s Report” on Wednesday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the faction conducted a point-by-point review of the agenda and concluded that the government’s implementation had fallen “extremely below expectation.”

“In conclusion, we have given a score of one out of ten, which is a very generous score,” Sifuna said.

“Babu and the others believed it should have been minus two or minus one, but we put all of those together and gave them one out of ten or 10 per cent. That 80 per cent progress they claimed cannot be demonstrated in the document presented yesterday.”

The faction accused the government of failing to address core issues, including an audit of the 2022 presidential election results

They also criticized what they called insufficient progress on youth livelihoods, leadership and integrity standards, and the fight against corruption.

Non-implementation

Sifuna alleged the government had failed to implement provisions relating to civil liberties, claiming opposition rallies and gatherings had been violently disrupted since the memorandum of understanding was signed.

“The right to peaceful assembly has deteriorated,” he said, citing incidents where police used tear gas to disperse political gatherings and alleging that more than 30 young people had been killed during protests over the past year.

The faction further accused authorities of ignoring calls for transparency on Kenya’s national debt, noting that no clear audit had been provided on total debt or creditors.

The remarks came a day after government-aligned leaders claimed significant progress in implementing the reform agenda, asserting that most commitments had been fulfilled.

However, the Linda Mwananchi faction dismissed those claims as misleading, stating that the official report did not demonstrate substantial progress.

The faction said there was “absolutely no justification” to extend the memorandum of understanding or negotiate a new agreement with the government.

The NADCO process, launched in 2023, sought to defuse political tensions following the disputed 2022 elections.

It aimed to address electoral reforms, governance, and economic grievances to stabilize Kenya’s political environment.

Sifuna’s sentiments were echoed by other leaders, including Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Governor James Orengo, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

