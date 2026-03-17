Kindiki vows 20 trips for every ‘inciteful’ opposition visit to Meru

MERU, Kenya, Mar 17 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to make twenty trips to Meru County for every single visit by opposition leaders, accusing them of misleading residents and attempting to stoke divisions.

“I have declared, for every one trip the opposition team makes to Meru County, I will make twenty trips. I am their medicine. No one will come here to incite our people through falsehoods,” Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The remarks follow an incident on March 8, when opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua were blocked by police from attending a church event in Meru.

Musyoka described the move as a violation of freedom of worship and assembly and vowed to pursue legal action.

Gachagua said police officers, including the GSU, restricted entry to the church, arguing that places of worship should remain neutral spaces open to all believers.

The opposition leaders later attended a service at East Africa Pentecostal Church, Buuri Constituency, with other elected leaders.

Kindiki hit back, questioning their record.

“None of these people lecturing us are angels. Ask them to show you just one project they lobbied for in Buuri, Meru, or Mt. Kenya. None. All they pursued were personal interests.”

He accused the opposition of trying to mislead residents about President William Ruto’s second term.

“We cannot allow some of our brothers to mislead us and land our people into a ditch. Never,” he said.

Kindiki also highlighted ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, including the dualling of Marwa-Nyeri-Nayuki-Isiolo Road, the Makutano-Mwea-Embu-Chuka-Meru-Maua Road, and redesign of Nithi Bridge to curb accidents.

“There are people bringing discord here. The leaders we want are those who will deliver roads, electricity, water, and buses for our children,” he said.

Kindiki assured residents that partnering with President Ruto and local leaders would accelerate development.

Meru remains a key battleground in Mt. Kenya, and Kindiki’s pledge to match opposition visits twenty to one signals intensifying political activity ahead of the national elections.