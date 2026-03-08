Connect with us

President William Ruto signed a political agreement with ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 2025.

Kenya Kwanza, ODM MPs to receive Broadband based agenda on Tuesday

According to a notice issued by National Assembly Leaders Kimani Ichung’wa, Junet Mohammed and Millie Odhiambo, the MPs will receive and review the 10-Point Agenda Report.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – The ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to hold a joint Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at KICC from 10:00AM.

The legislators are also expected to discuss the policy implications of the resolutions contained in the report and explore how they can be implemented within the current governance framework.

The Notice also says the Broad-based Government allied MPs will further provide a platform for lawmakers to deliberate on emerging national issues and outline parliamentary priorities under the broad-based arrangement that has seen cooperation between Kenya Kwanza and ODM.

