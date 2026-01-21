Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sonko Launches NEDP’s First Candidates as By-Election Campaigns Begin

The ceremony, led by NEDP party leader Mike Sonko, marked the party’s formal entry into Kenya’s by-election race and signaled its readiness to test its grassroots appeal at the ballot.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s National Economic Development Party (NEDP) has officially kicked off its maiden election campaigns after issuing nomination certificates to its first set of candidates, including Isiolo South parliamentary aspirant Isack Fayo.

The ceremony, led by NEDP party leader Mike Sonko, marked the party’s formal entry into Kenya’s by-election race and signaled its readiness to test its grassroots appeal at the ballot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition to Abduba Fayo’s nomination for the Isiolo South MP seat, the party also issued certificates to George Mukhwana – West Kabras MCA seat, Malava Constituency, Cosmas Njeru – Muminji Ward, Mbeere North Constituency and Martin Mukundi – Evurore Ward, Mbeere North Constituency.

Speaking during the launch, Sonko dismissed claims that NEDP is a political project backed by external forces, insisting the party is homegrown and driven by ordinary Kenyans.

“Those who think we are a project of anyone should watch this space. These are our maiden candidates, and they will represent the voice of wananchi,” Sonko said.

He pledged full party support to the nominees, promising a door-to-door, people-centered campaign strategy unlike anything voters have seen before.

“You will not walk alone. We shall be on the ground with you, engaging voters directly. NEDP is about service, delivery, and economic empowerment,” he added.

NEDP, which received full registration on December 9, 2025, has positioned itself as a party focused on economic development, unity, and grassroots leadership.

Party officials say the issuance of nomination certificates marks the beginning of an aggressive national rollout aimed at building momentum ahead of future electoral contests.

With campaigns now underway, NEDP is betting that its hands-on approach and focus on everyday economic issues will resonate with voters and establish the young party as a serious political force.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt Rolls Out New Health Policy Platform to Fast-Track Sector Reforms

PS Oluga said Universal Health Care (UHC) remains a constitutional right and a central pillar of the government’s Taifa Care programme and the Bottom-Up...

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Nubian Giraffes Translocated to Strengthen Genetic Diversity in Kenya

The giraffes, aged between 2 and 3 years, were relocated to enhance genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Kenya’s Nubian...

34 minutes ago

Kenya

City Hall Launches Urban Renewal Program with Landmark Pre-Bidders Conference for Estate Redevelopment

Built Environment and Urban Planning County Executive Patrick Mbogo, welcomed the private sector’s strong interest in the initiative.

44 minutes ago

Kenya

Govt-World Bank Partnership Boosts ICT Uptake in Kenyan Schools

A World Bank delegation met with Central Region Director of Education, Sabina Aroni, who highlighted the transformative impact of this joint initiative.

2 hours ago

Kenya

KenGen Assures No Injuries in Isolated Incident at Ngong Wind Power Facility

KenGen reiterated its commitment to high health and safety standards across all its operations.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Factionalism: Moses Kuria Cautions Against Quick Takeovers

Moses Kuria said he spent long hours with Odinga during the last three years of his life, engaging in what he described as intense...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s Last Days: Oketch Salah Speaks Out on Loyalty and Support

Salah said he was with Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth,dismissing claims that he is exaggerating...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu Installs First Traffic Lights on Major Roundabouts Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway

The new traffic lights have been mounted on three busy roundabouts, a move aimed at easing congestion, improving road safety, and modernising traffic control...

4 hours ago