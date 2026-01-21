Sonko Launches NEDP’s First Candidates as By-Election Campaigns Begin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s National Economic Development Party (NEDP) has officially kicked off its maiden election campaigns after issuing nomination certificates to its first set of candidates, including Isiolo South parliamentary aspirant Isack Fayo.

The ceremony, led by NEDP party leader Mike Sonko, marked the party’s formal entry into Kenya’s by-election race and signaled its readiness to test its grassroots appeal at the ballot.

In addition to Abduba Fayo’s nomination for the Isiolo South MP seat, the party also issued certificates to George Mukhwana – West Kabras MCA seat, Malava Constituency, Cosmas Njeru – Muminji Ward, Mbeere North Constituency and Martin Mukundi – Evurore Ward, Mbeere North Constituency.

Speaking during the launch, Sonko dismissed claims that NEDP is a political project backed by external forces, insisting the party is homegrown and driven by ordinary Kenyans.

“Those who think we are a project of anyone should watch this space. These are our maiden candidates, and they will represent the voice of wananchi,” Sonko said.

He pledged full party support to the nominees, promising a door-to-door, people-centered campaign strategy unlike anything voters have seen before.

“You will not walk alone. We shall be on the ground with you, engaging voters directly. NEDP is about service, delivery, and economic empowerment,” he added.

NEDP, which received full registration on December 9, 2025, has positioned itself as a party focused on economic development, unity, and grassroots leadership.

Party officials say the issuance of nomination certificates marks the beginning of an aggressive national rollout aimed at building momentum ahead of future electoral contests.

With campaigns now underway, NEDP is betting that its hands-on approach and focus on everyday economic issues will resonate with voters and establish the young party as a serious political force.