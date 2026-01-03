Connect with us

The alarm was raised by an officer attached to Salama Police Station who heard members of the public screaming near the station/FILE

County News

Nyahururu police officer arrested after stabbing colleague to death

A police officer has been arrested following a fatal stabbing at Salama Police Station in Nyahururu that left one officer dead and another injured.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — A police officer has been arrested in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, following a fatal stabbing incident at Salama Police Station that left one officer dead and another injured.

According to a police report filed under Occurrence Book (OB) number 05/02/01/2026, the incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The alarm was raised by an officer attached to Salama Police Station who heard members of the public screaming near the station.

“This prompted him to rush back to the station, where he found one PC Victor Chesang, who was armed with a knife, assaulting SGT Wahome Muiruri, while PC Abel Kivoto Kimanzi was lying on the ground in a supine position,” the police report stated.

Members of the public and fellow officers intervened, subdued the suspect, and placed him in custody.

Officers from Nyahururu Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) responded to the scene, where they confirmed that PC Kimanzi had succumbed to his injuries.

His body was later transferred to Pope Benedict Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Sergeant Muiruri, who attempted to intervene during the altercation, sustained injuries and was initially taken to Salama Health Centre before being transferred to another facility for further medical care.

Police said the cause of the altercation remains unclear and is under investigation.

Two knives and a stick, all bearing blood stains and believed to have been used during the attack, were recovered at the scene and secured as exhibits.

The suspect, who also sustained injuries during the incident, was escorted to Nyahururu Referral Hospital under guard for treatment and remains in police custody.

The scene was processed and documented by crime scene personnel, while the DCI has taken over investigations into the incident.

